ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow's 360-point rally highlighted by gains in shares of Visa, Boeing

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Thursday morning with shares of Visa and Boeing seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 360 points, or 1.1%, higher, as shares of Visa (V)...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Surprising Blue Chip Stocks That Are Down Over 20% From Their Highs

When great companies go on sale for short-term reasons, it’s usually a great time to buy. Kinder Morgan is one of the best dividend stocks on the market today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Marketwatch Dow#Ba#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#American Express#6 59 Point#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 135-point fall

Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are retreating Friday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 135 points lower (-0.4%), as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares are down $8.59 (2.6%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have fallen $5.32, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing (BA) Visa (V) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Paces Stock Market Rebound As Boeing Soars; Nasdaq Lags As Apple Falls

Stocks rebounded Thursday from the prior session's sell-off, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average led with a 600-point gain to retake a key support line. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 1.8% to reclaim its 200-day moving average, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.6% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, jumping 2.2%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dogs Of The Dow Hit December Sporting 2 To Buy

"The Dow [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration."– Dow Jones & Co. Foreword. While more than half this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: DocuSign, Didi, Nvidia, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. DocuSign — The software stock plunged 40% after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance that was lower than what analysts expected. DocuSign gave a range of $557 million to $563 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $573.8 million. Asana —...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy