Energy Industry

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last...

