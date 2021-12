The Nor'Geekster Craft Fair is happening on Saturday, December 4. At the time of this writing, there are only 22 shopping days left until Christmas, which means odds are, you're going to be out and about this weekend trying to cross more items and people off of your list. And if you're around the Maine Mall in SoPo tomorrow, you can knock out a ton of gifts AND do some good for the kiddos at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital while you're there!

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO