Cashfree invests USD 15 million in Telr

thepaypers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia-based fintech Cashfree Payments has announced an equity investment of USD 15 million in UAE-based payment gateway provider Telr to expand in the MENA region. This strategic investment in Telr will enable the company to launch its distinctive...

thepaypers.com

crowdfundinsider.com

Paysafe’s viafintech and Solarisbank Introduce Deposit and Withdrawal Infrastructure in Europe

which is part of specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), has formed a new partnership with Solarisbank AG with “a joint vision to replace the classic bank branch and physical locations for basic banking services.”. As one of Europe’s major banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platforms, Solarisbank offers global corporations and fast-growing...
BUSINESS
pymnts

39% of Firms Use Virtual Cards for B2B Payments

United States and Canadian firms’ days sales outstanding (DSO) measurements are getting longer, but these businesses have the power to change course. Investing in digital innovations like virtual cards can help them receive payments faster and also provide a number of additional efficiencies. Thirty-nine percent of firms now use virtual...
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Cashfree Payments Bets $15M on Middle Eastern PSP Telr

Cashfree said this investment in Telr, will allow it to launch in the MENA region via Telr’s strong presence and payment infrastructure. Cashfree and Telr also aim to develop a unified cross-border payments platform that would help Indian merchants accept payments from customers in the MENA region and vice-versa, via a single integration.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Moody's acquires PassFort and expands KYC and compliance capabilities

Moody’s Corporation has acquired PassFort and entered into an agreement to acquire kompany – two European providers of onboarding and KYC solutions. The acquisitions complement Moody’s technology, data, and analytical capabilities, and enhance its customer solutions for KYC, anti-money laundering, compliance, and counterparty risk. Moody’s was advised on both transactions by Paul Hastings LLP.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

BNY Mellon’s Pershing to Acquire Optimal Asset Management

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) announced that one of its companies Pershing has inked a deal to acquire Optimal Asset Management, Inc. to offer customized direct indexing solutions to clients. Shares of the American investment banking services holding company gained...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Fundbox raises $100 million to fuel strong growth and bolster its SMB proposition

Fundbox raises $100 million to maintain its competitive edge. This year, Fundbox and several other SMB-focused fintechs expanded their product suites to delight customers with all-in-one propositions. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
MARKETS
HIT Consultant

M&A: PE Firm Carlyle Acquires Health IT Solutions Provider CNSI

PE Firm Carlyle acquires CNSI, a provider of health information technology enterprise solutions from A&M Capital Partners. Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced that affiliated funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners. CNSI provides innovative healthcare technology solutions for some of the most forward-thinking State and Federal clients. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
pymnts

Express Delivery Startup Jokr Raises $260M at $1.2B Valuation

Instant grocery delivery startup Jokr closed a $260 million Series B funding deal that puts the company’s valuation at $1.2 billion, giving it unicorn status nine months after launching, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. Jokr plans to use the new infusion of capital to accelerate expansion plans...
FOOD & DRINKS
thepaypers.com

Mastercard, Mswipe, Samhita-CGF partner to bring small merchants into digital economy

Global payments processor Mastercard has partnered with India-based Mswipe and Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (Sahmhita-CGF) to open the digital economy world for 100,000 micro merchants by 2025. As micro merchants from smaller cities across India are neglected by traditional payment facilitators, Mastercard & partnering companies have developed a solution for the...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Yapily and Sprinque augment B2B payment experiences

UK-based fintech Yapily has teamed up with Netherlands-based payment service provider Sprinque to enable business buyers to seamlessly settle invoices online. Partnering with Yapily, Sprinque allows merchants to easily settle invoices via a new B2B payment experience built into the Sprinque B2B Checkout, directly within the marketplace ecosystem. Harnessing Yapily’s Open Banking infrastructure, customers can now pay one or more outstanding invoices using their online bank account or mobile banking app. They can also pay directly from the marketplace via Sprinque’s embedded B2B checkout.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Razer Proposes to Take Firm Private to Focus on Fintech and Software

The management of PC and peripherals maker Razer has formally announced plans to take the company private at a valuation of HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion), reports Reuters. A group led by executives and a private equity firm cited plans to take significant risks in a bid to pursue new business opportunities in fintech and software as the reasons for the proposal.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Robi Axiata added to Fortumo's direct carrier billing platform

Estonia-based mobile technology company Fortumo has announced the launch of mobile operator Robi Axiata on its payment platform in Bangladesh. Merchants connected to Fortumo’s platform can collect payments from Robi and Airtel subscribers through Fortumo’s Unified SDK. Unified SDK connects merchants to Robi, a network of telcos, and 30+ digital wallets through one integration. Fortumo hosts and localises Unified SDK checkout flows on its platform, making it scalable for merchants to launch local payment methods across the world.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Unimoni taps Buckzy Payments' cross-border payment infrastructure

UAE-based fintech Unimoni has partnered with Canada-based payment service provider Buckzy Payments to make international payments more reliable across the globe. Unimoni company officials stated that the primary reason for the collaboration was to gain access to the USD market, facilitating its portfolio expansion. Buckzy Payments also opened Unimoni’s cross-border payments in Oman.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Mr Yum receives GBP 48Mil for further development

Australia-based payments platform dedicated to the food sector, Mr Yum, has received GBP 48 million via a Series A round of funding led by Tiger Global. The series A funding round has been completed after the company receives GBP 6 million post-Seed round in April 2021, leading to a total of GBP 65 million raised.
LIFESTYLE
thepaypers.com

Credorax rebrands as Finaro

Credorax has announced its new company identity, Finaro. Focusing on its core pillars of creating multi-dimensional solutions to simplify payments, Finaro helps global commerce by providing solutions for cross-border businesses with its technology and support. Finaro serves over 5000 merchants around the world and in a wide variety of industries,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Elswhen and Pacemakers launch Bank of the Future using Vodeno's technology

Elsewhen and Pacemakers have partnered to launch Bank of the Future (BOTF), a customer-centric concept. The two companies are working with Vodeno to help deliver the concept with its VODENO Cloud Platform, a cloud-based banking platform. According to the official press release, using APIs from Open Banking, social media, online...
BUSINESS
WWD

100 Thieves Secures $60 Million in Series C Funding

Click here to read the full article. Investors appear to remain bullish on gaming. Gaming lifestyle brand 100 Thieves on Thursday closed a $60 million Series C funding round, bringing its company valuation to $460 million. Green Bay Ventures led the round and additional participants included new and existing investors Breyer Capital, Tao Capital, Willoughby Capital, Artist Capital Management and Aglae Ventures, the tech investment firm of Groupe Arnault, controlling shareholder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: Art Basel Miami 2021Balmain x RED Party in MiamiJosh O'Connor and Jonathan Anderson Celebrate Loewe at Art Basel Miami The brand...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

UniTeller and Tranglo partner to expand remittance services in APAC countries

US-based cross-border and remittance payments processors UniTeller has partnered with Malayisian payment service provider Tranglo to expand its services in the Asia Pacific area. UniTeller has been present in Asia for two decades and is looking to expand its network to 13 emerging markets, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Nepal,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Spreedly leverages Stripe's Radar

Spreedly has announced that, as part of its partnership with Stripe, mutual customers are now able to leverage the fraud fighting tool, Radar, to help reduce fraudulent transactions and approve more legitimate orders. Radar helps detect and block fraud using machine learning that trains on data across millions of global...
ECONOMY

