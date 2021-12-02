Cashfree invests USD 15 million in Telr

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO