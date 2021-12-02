ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betrayed enviros plan 12 days of Biden protests

By Paul Bedard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjMsC_0dCByTIg00


They should be his closest allies and supporters, but environmentalist groups that claim President Joe Biden has failed to deliver on his green promises are stepping up demands for action.

In an unusual move tonight, Friends of the Earth plan to elbow their way into the annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree to push Biden to curb energy development on federal lands.

The group has dubbed the effort, Biden’s Oily Christmas: 12 Days of Public Lands Giveaways.

FOE members plan to sing Christmas carols rewritten to blast oil and gas leasing on public lands.

“President Biden promised to be the first president of the United States to comprehensively address the growing climate crisis. But instead, his Interior Department failed to fully address climate in its recent report on oil and gas leasing and is plowing forward with new lease sales that wreck our public lands and exacerbate climate change — all while enriching Big Oil CEOs,” said FOE’s Nicole Ghio in a protest preview shared with Secrets.

“The Biden administration deserves a lump of coal this Christmas for all its broken promises on climate and our nation’s public lands,” added the group’s senior fossil fuels program manager.

The group endorsed Biden during his presidential bid. He had pledged to end new leasing on public lands and waters and protect 30% of public lands by 2030.

Among the songs to be sung by FOE members are “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” The changed lyrics read:

He sees you when you’re stalling,
He can spot a climate champ or a fake,
He knows if you've been bad or good,
So stop Big Oil for goodness sake.

Biden better watch out, he’d better not lie,
Time to stop drilling our public lands, I'm telling you why,
Santa Claus is coming to town, yeah.

