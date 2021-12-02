ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC+ votes to maintain modest monthly increases in amount of oil it pumps to world amid threat from omicron variant

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — OPEC+ votes to maintain modest monthly increases...

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
Crude Oil Higher; OPEC+ Ready to Act if Demand Weakens

Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Friday as traders reacted with relief to the news that OPEC+ was prepared to act and potentially quickly reduce output if the omicron variant caused a dramatic drop in fuel demand. By 8:55 AM ET (1355 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 3.1% higher at $68.53...
OPEC in the age of Omicron

The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant. Catch up fast: OPEC, Russia and allied producers met virtually Thursday and stuck with plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. But in...
Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
Biden says China may release more oil from reserves

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday China could release more oil from its reserves although it has not done so yet, adding that decreases in gasoline prices are beginning to reach Americans. Citing a decision by the United States and other countries including India...
U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
OPEC+ output increase adds to Goldman's bullish oil market view

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said current oil price levels offer 'compelling' opportunities for investors to reposition for an ongoing structural bull market and OPEC's decision to increase output only supports this upbeat view. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+,...
OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided, Thursday, to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and their...
Oil rises as OPEC+ sticks to January output hike

OPEC and its oil-producing allies decided on Thursday to hike production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. The meeting between the alliance, known as OPEC+, was hotly anticipated amid the emergence of the new omicron variant, which could dent demand. In a statement OPEC+ said that they will "make...
OPEC and Russia will pump more oil in January despite price plunge

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other leading oil producers have decided to stick with plans to increase supply in January despite a recent plunge in prices driven by fears of a new glut. The agreement was reached Thursday at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

Oil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group said it was keeping its meeting open to adjust plans on short notice if necessary. It’s an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.
White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
Oil Price Defends August Low Even as OPEC Retains Production Schedule

The price of oil slipped to a fresh weekly low ($62.43) as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to boost production in 2022, but lack of momentum to test the August low ($61.74) may generate a textbook buy signal in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator recovers from oversold territory.
