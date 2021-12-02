ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council to discuss annual financial report at upcoming meeting

City’s report has been awarded with Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting each year since 2017

– The Paso Robles City Council will receive an update on the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) at the Dec. 7 City Council meeting.

The ACFR is a set of financial statements of the city based on an independent audit of the city’s financial activities from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The city’s ACFR has been awarded with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting each year since 2017. Previously, the city was awarded the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers Certificate for Outstanding Financial Reporting for 19 consecutive years.

Paso Robles Daily News

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

