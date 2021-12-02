ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 100 Best Songs Of 2021

bpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Only here to sin." That admission from NPR Music's song of the year lies at the heart of many of the stories told across these 100 tracks. Perhaps the crowning of Cardi and Megan's "WAP" last year signaled a transgressive sea change. Maybe, after 20 months behind masks, we felt like...

www.bpr.org

