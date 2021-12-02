The 100 Best Songs Of 2021

The holiday season is here, which can mean a lot of things. Colder Weather, Shorter days, Holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah, etc. One of the most iconic elements of the season is the plethora of music that will reverberate across our ears. Christmas has more songs written about it than most other holidays, and it shows. There are timeless classics by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, but there are also modern hits from artists like Sia and Pentatonix. That’s not even accounting for the songs that are frequently re-recorded by different artists like Michael Bublé. No matter your taste in music, there is surely something for you to listen to this holiday season.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO