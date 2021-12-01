An Expert Guide On SBOMS In Cybersecurity

In this paper, Confluent presents a sample currency exchange platform to illustrate the design and architecture of event-driven microservices using Apache Kafka and Confluent. At present, Apache Kafka and Confluent enable all microservice core principles. The functions of these technologies are optimal for microservices, including decoupling, separation of concerns, agility, and real-time streaming of event data. Developers can use their preferred tools to deploy microservices as Apache Kafka imposes no precomposed opinion in the Event-Driven Microservices code, build, and deployment toolchain. It's time for unparalleled productivity.
