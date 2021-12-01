ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

An Expert Guide On SBOMS In Cybersecurity

Computerworld
 6 days ago

The ever-increasing use of open source code combined with government requirements and recent high profile...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
austintechnologycouncil.org

Cybersecurity: A Necessary Right

Ensuring security in a cyber environment — a virtual frontier that was conceived without physical barriers and defied the rules of nature — has become a key topic around the globe. As cyber consciousness continues to rise, so do the risks that have emerged of a highly connected cyber world and the need for cyber-safety.
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

WhiteSource Adds SBOM Tool That Lists Vulnerabilities

WhiteSource has added a software bill of materials (SBOM) tool to its portfolio that, in addition to capturing the components of an application, also surfaces vulnerabilities that should be addressed. Many organizations are becoming more rigorous about making sure SBOM are attached to every software development initiative in the wake...
SOFTWARE
infosecurity-magazine.com

The Case for Fostering a Cybersecurity Work Culture

The majority of modern cyber-attacks result from unintentional human error and poor cybersecurity etiquette. For this reason, many well-known attacks, such as ransomware, often use social engineering techniques. This means cybersecurity software and policies lose much of their effectiveness if undercut by poor cyber-hygiene. Companies must treat cybersecurity as a team effort, combining secure individual behaviors and awareness through clear and simple policies. This can be achieved through cultivating a strong cybersecurity workplace culture.
JOBS
helpnetsecurity.com

Best cities for cybersecurity professionals

AdvisorSmith released a study ranking 181 cities in the United States based on their attractiveness for cybersecurity professionals. The study ranked cities based on the following factors:. The concentration of jobs on a per capita basis. The cost of living in each city. Average salaries for IT security analysts in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Source Code#Integral Part#Executive Order#Open Source#Sbom#United States
unt.edu

Cracking the Code on Cybersecurity Threats

Three UNT researchers have been awarded a prestigious National Security Agency Research Innovation Award to crack the code on cybersecurity threats against private companies and government entities. UNT is one of six institutions to have received this type of award this year. Ram Dantu, Kirill Morozov and Sanjukta Bhowmick will...
DENTON, TX
Computerworld

A Blueprint to Build a Commanding, Cyber-Ready Workforce

Every company in today’s digital economy is a technology company. Whether the focus is on logistics and shipping or manufacturing, no business can excel in today’s environment without being reliant on technology in some capacity, especially while remote. But technology requires a host of different types of roles and responsibilities to create and deploy these new business models, and that inherently comes with risks and security concerns.
JOBS
CSO

Cybersecurity Steps for the Energy and Utilities Industry

Without a doubt, one of the most game-changing innovations is the Internet of Things (IoT). Industry analyst firm IDC expects there will be over 41 billion connected IoT devices by 2025. The exponential growth of IoT devices in the energy and utilities industry has greatly increased the need to focus...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
inforisktoday.com

Cybersecurity Unplugged: Improving Healthcare Security

As the CISO at Sentara Health, Dan Bowden focuses on building secure digital environments for new mobile apps, implementing telehealth platforms and integrating Electronic Health Record system patient member portals. He's also involved in migrating Sentara systems to cloud Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service environments and leveraging leading technologies to maximize efficiency and safety.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Where Finance and Technology Converge

If the past year taught finance and IT executives anything, it’s that their existing processes and technology were barriers to great customer outcomes, not enablers. It’s a common situation. For example, a company’s regional offices or business units might be doing things very differently from one another, making it impossible to achieve.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

The Evolution of Event-Driven Microservices

In this paper, Confluent presents a sample currency exchange platform to illustrate the design and architecture of event-driven microservices using Apache Kafka and Confluent. At present, Apache Kafka and Confluent enable all microservice core principles. The functions of these technologies are optimal for microservices, including decoupling, separation of concerns, agility, and real-time streaming of event data. Developers can use their preferred tools to deploy microservices as Apache Kafka imposes no precomposed opinion in the Event-Driven Microservices code, build, and deployment toolchain. It's time for unparalleled productivity.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Cloud is the Foundation for Resilient Digital Businesses – Building the Business Value Case for Cloud Migration

Enterprises are looking to the cloud – not only for security, global scalability, and access to new technologies – but to fuel innovation and drive modernization through digital transformation. Join this webinar to hear how the drivers accelerating migrations to the cloud have evolved to include both operational and aspirational...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Building a Bridge Between Sales & Service with Asset Data

Today, large quantities of data are collected in the field and tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are allowing service organizations to generate models and prescribe predictive maintenance schedules to devices, optimizing uptime. However, there is untapped potential in this data. This report explores how service organizations...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Ditch Your SAN and Adopt Future-Proof HCI

Are you looking to deploy applications and services faster and more efficiently, without compromising on performance and resilience? Join Nutanix architects Gary Little and Kelly Olivier in a discussion about how HCI has matured into the standard for IT infrastructure, enabling organizations to leave their legacy infrastructure behind and move into the cloud era.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Streamlining App Development: 7 Steps to Build the Best CI/CD Pipeline

Continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) is becoming a foundational part of DevOps. For tech giants like Amazon, Netflix, and Google, CI/CD allows their engineering team to make small changes in code and deploy those changes frequently, across all their platforms, without interrupting the user experience. Today, many smaller companies...
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

How to use FileVault to protect business data on Macs

If you run a business on Macs (and many companies do) then you should become familiar with FileVault, the disk encryption system that's built into macOS. When used properly, it makes it extremely hard for any malicious person to access your company’s confidential data in the event your Mac is lost or stolen.
SOFTWARE
The Tech Report& LLC

Protection, Cybersecurity, and Remote Work

As more people around the world are working from home, the issues of data protection and cybersecurity have become a much higher priority. Currently, the IT services industry is in a huge hurry. Many businesses responded to Covid-19 by setting up remote work for their employees. They must now find ways to move forward in addition to providing protection and security across the internet.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Microsoft aims Teams Essentials at small-biz customers

Microsoft has introduced a new paid tier for its Teams collaboration software aimed at small business customers. The new option — called Teams Essentials — offers additional features and support for $4 per user each month compared to free version of Teams that arrived in 2018, Microsoft said. “It’s the first standalone offering of Microsoft Teams designed specifically with small businesses in mind,” said Jared Spataro in a blog post on Wednesday.
SMALL BUSINESS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Cybersecurity expert Jeff Moulton’s dos and don’ts regarding cyberattacks

Jeff Moulton, president and CEO of cybersecurity research and service company Stephenson Technologies Corp. in Baton Rouge, says ransomware attacks, hacks, compromised networks and data spills have become the new normal, and no one is immune, reports 10/12 Industry Report. “The whole paradigm has changed,” Moulton says. “You’re no longer...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Computerworld

5 New Ideas to Extend DE&I Beyond a One-Time Training

Following the historic social unrest of this past year, many businesses have recommitted to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusivity. There’s been a palpable shift, in which the workplace has become a platform for social change, and indifference is an increasingly less viable option. In fact, a recent CNBC article notes “companies that don’t prioritize diversity could see investors ditch their stock.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy