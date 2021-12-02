ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Getting vaxxed could add 14 years to your life, NM stats show

By Austin Fisher
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BErON_0dCBxIni00
Tanya Lattin, commander at the Corrales Fire Department, preps a syringe of the vaccine at the drive-thru clinic operating at the fire station in late August, 2021. (Photo by Shelby Kleinhans for Source NM)

New Mexico residents could add 14 years to their life if they get the COVID-19 vaccine and still end up hospitalized for the disease, the state’s top health official said Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Unvaccinated people die 14 years younger and at much higher rates than the vaccinated, according to data compiled by the N.M. Department of Health and published this week.

“That is striking to me,” said Dr. David Scrase, acting state health secretary.

Between when the delta variant first arrived in New Mexico in mid-July and mid-November, the median age of a person who was vaccinated and died of COVID was almost 79-years-old, while the people who died unvaccinated were around 65, according to a DOH presentation.

You can add 14 years to your life by being vaccinated if you’re in the unlucky event you get COVID. Getting vaccinated now can potentially buy every unvaccinated New Mexican 14 additional years of life.

– Dr. David Scrase, acting New Mexico health secretary

That 14-year gap doesn’t account for other factors, Scrase said, which means that some people who refuse the jab and get hospitalized with COVID could actually see their lives shortened even more dramatically.

“To those of you who have got someone in their 50s who you live with, or a parent, or a brother or sister, or a child for that matter, and you would like them to be around for another 14 years, I would encourage you to reach out and give them this latest data on the life-saving benefits of a complete series of the coronavirus vaccines, and that booster.”

Older people are more likely to be vaccinated but they are also more likely to have multiple co-morbidities that put them at risk for more severe infections, hospitalization and death, according to DOH.

The department also found that increased age appears to be an independent risk factor for severe disease and death, which means even when accounting for other variables, how old you are strongly predicts the outcome.

The data follows a study published in September by the Annals of Internal Medicine found deaths from the pandemic among younger and middle-aged adults steal more years of life.

For example, 80-year-olds who died from coronavirus lost about 7.7 years of life on average, but 40-year-olds who died lost an average of about 36 years..

When the researchers accounted for the number of years lived in good health rather than just age, the gap between young and old widened even further: 40-year-olds who died lost more than five times the number of healthy years as did 80-year-olds.

Comments / 29

StayFrosty
3d ago

Wow, so somehow there's years of data on the vaccine that's only been available for a year. What a joke. I feel so bad for anybody who buys into this... 🤦🏻‍♂️

Reply
24
Christina Leblanc
3d ago

the longest so far from vaccine is a couple months you live after getting it, after getting it count your days tell everyone you love them

Reply
11
Cesar Gomez
3d ago

how did they come up with 14 if the virus only been a problem for a few years. bad science and bad math. Fake News

Reply
21
Related
Reason.com

Is Fentanyl-Tainted Marijuana 'Something Real' or 'Just an Urban Legend'?

Taken at face value, recent reports of fentanyl-tainted marijuana in Connecticut highlight the hazards inherent in the black market created by drug prohibition. Consumers who buy illegal drugs rarely know for sure exactly what they are getting, and the retail-level dealers who sell those drugs to them may be equally in the dark. But even in a market where such uncertainty prevails, opioid overdoses among drug users who claim to have consumed nothing but cannabis—like earlier, better documented reports of fentanyl mixed with cocaine—raise puzzling questions about what is going on.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaxxed#Covid#New Mexican
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're Half as Likely to Have a Stroke If You Do This Once a Week, Study Says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, totaling more than 795,000 people each year nationwide. But while they're distressingly common, experts also estimate that 80 percent of all strokes are actually preventable. Typically, doctors recommend doing this by keeping your blood pressure under control with healthier diet and exercise habits. But according to one study, another activity could go a long way in reducing your risk of having a stroke. Read on to see what you should be doing at least once a week to improve your odds.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
399
Followers
190
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy