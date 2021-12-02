Getting vaxxed could add 14 years to your life, NM stats show

Tanya Lattin, commander at the Corrales Fire Department, preps a syringe of the vaccine at the drive-thru clinic operating at the fire station in late August, 2021. (Photo by Shelby Kleinhans for Source NM)

New Mexico residents could add 14 years to their life if they get the COVID-19 vaccine and still end up hospitalized for the disease, the state’s top health official said Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Unvaccinated people die 14 years younger and at much higher rates than the vaccinated, according to data compiled by the N.M. Department of Health and published this week.

“That is striking to me,” said Dr. David Scrase, acting state health secretary.

Between when the delta variant first arrived in New Mexico in mid-July and mid-November, the median age of a person who was vaccinated and died of COVID was almost 79-years-old, while the people who died unvaccinated were around 65, according to a DOH presentation.

You can add 14 years to your life by being vaccinated if you’re in the unlucky event you get COVID. Getting vaccinated now can potentially buy every unvaccinated New Mexican 14 additional years of life.

– Dr. David Scrase, acting New Mexico health secretary

That 14-year gap doesn’t account for other factors, Scrase said, which means that some people who refuse the jab and get hospitalized with COVID could actually see their lives shortened even more dramatically.

“To those of you who have got someone in their 50s who you live with, or a parent, or a brother or sister, or a child for that matter, and you would like them to be around for another 14 years, I would encourage you to reach out and give them this latest data on the life-saving benefits of a complete series of the coronavirus vaccines, and that booster.”

Older people are more likely to be vaccinated but they are also more likely to have multiple co-morbidities that put them at risk for more severe infections, hospitalization and death, according to DOH.

The department also found that increased age appears to be an independent risk factor for severe disease and death, which means even when accounting for other variables, how old you are strongly predicts the outcome.

The data follows a study published in September by the Annals of Internal Medicine found deaths from the pandemic among younger and middle-aged adults steal more years of life.

For example, 80-year-olds who died from coronavirus lost about 7.7 years of life on average, but 40-year-olds who died lost an average of about 36 years..

When the researchers accounted for the number of years lived in good health rather than just age, the gap between young and old widened even further: 40-year-olds who died lost more than five times the number of healthy years as did 80-year-olds.