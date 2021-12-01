ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Workday is named an HCM leader

Computerworld
 6 days ago

For the sixth consecutive year, Workday is positioned as a Leader...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Samsung names new leaders as it merges mobile and consumer electronics businesses

In brief: Samsung announced the names of two new CEOs this week as part of a restructuring of its businesses. The South Korean company split into two divisions headed by one CEO each: consumer electronics and components. The newly assembled SET Division will handle Samsung’s products like smartphones, televisions, and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Medallia Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer

Medallia achieved furthest placement for completeness of vision. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in experience management and engagement, announced that it has been named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer* (VoC). Of the 14 vendors evaluated, Medallia received the furthest placement for completeness of vision.
BUSINESS
Computerworld

Cloud is the Foundation for Resilient Digital Businesses – Building the Business Value Case for Cloud Migration

Enterprises are looking to the cloud – not only for security, global scalability, and access to new technologies – but to fuel innovation and drive modernization through digital transformation. Join this webinar to hear how the drivers accelerating migrations to the cloud have evolved to include both operational and aspirational...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Independent Research Firm Names VMware a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2021, which evaluated 11 unified endpoint management (UEM) vendors. The evaluated solution, VMware Workspace ONE, was the top ranked solution in the current offering category and tied for the highest score in the strategy category.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcm#Workday#Magic Quadrant#Gartner#Cloud Hcm Suites
martechseries.com

AvePoint Named a Leader in SaaS Application Data Protection Report

AvePoint Cloud Backup received highest current offering rating; only vendor to receive differentiated rating, the highest possible score, in all three criteria of Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce. AvePoint , the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, was named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

IIFX names several industry leaders Distinguished Fellows

The Innovation Institute for Fan Experience (IIFX) has added four industry leaders to join the Institute's Distinguished Fellows. John Beattie, Brian Herbert, Matt Payne and Eileen Williams will join the 14 current Distinguished Fellows. John Beattie currently serves as the Stadium and Facilities Director for the Arsenal Football Club and...
UEFA
bakingbusiness.com

Global solutions leader named at Simplot

BOISE, IDAHO — Karin Hart has been named senior vice president of global solutions at J.R. Simplot Co., a family-owned, privately held food and agriculture company. Ms. Hart has more than two decades of experience leading sales and marketing efforts for Simplot’s food group business. She most recently was vice president of international business, where she oversaw global communications, procurement and sustainability. Before that she led the company’s global business with McDonald’s Corp. Prior to joining Simplot, she was a marketing manager for Conagra Brands’ foodservice division and a product manager at McCain Foods.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Konica Minolta Named to Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2021 List

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced it has been named to Brand Keys 2021 Loyalty Leaders List. This accolade demonstrates Konica Minolta’s success in upholding brand loyalty, even throughout the pandemic when disruption altered consumer behavior. By making brand loyalty a key part of its marketing strategy, the company has proven its ability to maintain the trust of its customers.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Workday: Buy Below $157

More than 50% of Fortune 500 companies and 60% of Fortune 50 companies use Workday solutions. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) records strong double-digit growth rates. The management is successfully improving profitability margins. The company is expanding its operations in international markets and actively acquires new businesses to offer new services to its consumers. The satisfaction level of users and employees is quite high. However, the stock price is significantly overvalued thus we will wait to buy the stock at lower prices.
STOCKS
Computerworld

The State of Composable Commerce Report

The State of Composable Commerce Report™ was published in partnership with Ignite Research LLC and summarizes the results of surveying more than 400 eCommerce practitioners. • 95% of respondents believe Composable Commerce is the approach businesses should take. • 82% of respondents who have implemented a Composable Commerce approach anticipate...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Forrester Report: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Conga Contracts

Conga provides contract management software solutions that help its customers improve contract management efficiency and reduce contract-related errors and missed business opportunities. Conga commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises may realize by deploying Conga Contracts for contract creation and management. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of Conga Contracts on their organizations.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Kadean Construction names new leader for KC office

The 58-year-old commercial construction company gained a new vice president for its Kansas City office, located in the Crossroads Arts District. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
CONSTRUCTION
Computerworld

Microsoft aims Teams Essentials at small-biz customers

Microsoft has introduced a new paid tier for its Teams collaboration software aimed at small business customers. The new option — called Teams Essentials — offers additional features and support for $4 per user each month compared to free version of Teams that arrived in 2018, Microsoft said. “It’s the first standalone offering of Microsoft Teams designed specifically with small businesses in mind,” said Jared Spataro in a blog post on Wednesday.
SMALL BUSINESS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amazon Web Services goes down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline. The outage was still impacting sites throughout Tuesday afternoon, but Amazon said it was starting to see signs of some recovery after tracing the root cause to several network devices in the […]
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy