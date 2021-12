After five years, Niantic has finally introduced form changing in Pokémon Go. Although this mechanic is currently limited to only a handful of Pokémon, before we know it, Pokémon with multiple forms, like Giratina and Castform may be able to swap between their different forms. However, changing form in Pokémon Go doesn't work as easily as it does in the core games. Fortunately, we here at iMore know everything there is to know about form changing in Pokémon Go, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO