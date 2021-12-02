Oklahoma basketball earns first top-25 win of Porter Moser era

Oklahoma used 20 points from center Tanner Groves, 18 from small forward Jalen Hill and 15 from guard Umoja Gibson to spark a 74-67 upset win over previously unbeaten and No. 14 Florida.

It was the first victory over a top-25 team in the Porter Moser era and represented the 300th victory in Moser’s career.

“You know, I thought our guys withstood a bunch of punches from Florida. Florida’s a great team and I thought we got off to a great start and what great teams do—they were on the road—they settled down and they punched back. I thought the second half we started out well again. I thought both teams kept on fighting back after the other team’s runs. I thought Jalen Hill, Tanner Groves, you know, Jordan had to handle the ball a lot. I thought Jordan did a great job. A couple times early, he got a little fatigued, but, man, he made some big plays down the stretch. Jordan Goldwire did. So, I thought it was a great team effort and I thought we’re growing and getting better,” Moser said.

The Sooners raced out to a 9-0 lead early in front of a packed, raucous Lloyd Noble Center crowd.

“Yeah, I mean, I think our team prides itself on defense and so that was our goal tonight. We always preach the first four minutes of the game and the first four minutes after the half, the last four minutes of the game. Those are like the most crucial times of the game. The first four minutes I think we got off to a great start defensively and we were just able to spark that run that lasted throughout the whole game. It was awesome,” Groves said.

Hill then electrified the LNC late with a rim-rocking dunk to put OU in front 65-56 with 5:17 remaining.

“Well, I remember Tanner coming up for the screen and my defender, he kind of tried to jump it, so I had a hard jab and I saw the lane clear up and I just knew what I was going to do from there. Just saw one, two dribbles, cocked it back and just tried to punch it really. Just seeing the crowd get hyped and go wild over that and then making them call a timeout was very useful. Kind of helped us I feel like seal the W,” Hill said.

Moser was grateful for the fan turnout.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t lead by saying thank you to the students and the people there. Man, they created a great atmosphere. A great crowd and just want to say thank you to them, because they made a difference,” Moser said.

Moser made sure to make his appreciation for the student support felt as he raced over to celebrate in front of the student section after the final buzzer sounded.

Groves said the environment was part of the reason OU was able to separate in the second half and then hold on late for the victory.

“It was incredible. The fans were amazing. After the game, we always do a big lap around the arena. We always thank the fans. They were huge tonight. They were a huge momentum shift for us. You know, I don’t think if a lot of them weren’t there, I don’t think we would have won that game. I think they were huge for us, especially down the stretch when the other team was shooting free throws just the last four minutes. They were huge. Just the energy they brought was insane and their energy was rubbing off on me and I think the other guys. Their energy brought our energy up and helped us win that one,” Groves said.

It was a special night all around as former head coach Lon Kruger was in the house and recognized at halftime. The video tribute included personalized messages from former Sooner stars Buddy Hield and Trae Young who both starred for Oklahoma under Kruger.

“Well, I hope someone recorded it because we were in the locker room, you know, talking adjustments, but I just was talking to coach just now, him and Barb. I can’t imagine any coach having a transition as gracious of a person that sat in that seat before you as Lon Kruger. I mean, the transition I’ve had. He’s been gracious, he’s introduced me to people, he’s seen how he can help, he’s come by practice. He’s just a special man and a Hall of Fame coach and I wish I could have been courtside and giving a standing ovation, because young people in this profession, myself need to see people and have Lon Kruger as a great example. Won the right way, high character. All the boxes checked with Lon Kruger,” Moser said.

The Sooners improved to 7-1 with the win. Now, Oklahoma gets set to host Butler next Tuesday night at 8 p.m. inside the LNC as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

