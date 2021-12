An extraordinary astral coincidence: a 61-year-old American woman residing in Maryland won 50 thousand dollars at the lottery for the third time and always in the same shop. A stroke of luck. Indeed, a sensational stroke of luck. “When I saw the win I couldn’t believe it. It happened to me again,” said the lady, a retired former housekeeper, evidently (and understandably) excited. Two weeks ago the lady bought two tickets Scratch and win $ 5 Lucky Series at Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service from Bethesda. With the first service it went badly. With the second, however, another shot of “self-esteem”, let’s call it that, to his pockets and to a wallet already amply gratified in recent years by the Blindfolded Goddess. Who with the ex-maid, however, seems to see us very well,

BETHESDA, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO