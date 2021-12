BRICK – A lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the ShopRite on Route 70 and Chambersbridge Road in Brick, according to the New Jersey Lottery Commission. The November 29 Powerball ticket matched four out of five of the following numbers: 18, 26, 28, 38 and 47. The ticket also matched the red Powerball number, which was 17. Normally, this would have been worth $50,000 but it was bought with a Power Play option, doubling it to $100,000.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO