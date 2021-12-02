This Week in TV: ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Pen15’ End, ‘Annie Live’

One of Netflix’s bigger series comes to an end this week as the final batch of Money Heist episodes is released. Hulu’s critically hailed Pen15 is also finishing its run. NBC returns to the live musical game with a rendition of Annie , and ABC mounts its third Live in Front of a Studio Audience sitcom re-creation.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter ‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Money Heist (aka La Casa de Papel ) has been one of Netflix’s biggest non-English language shows throughout its run. The Spanish series comes closes out its five-season run with “part five, volume two” picking up the siege at the Bank of Spain and in the aftermath of Tokyo’s (Ursula Corberó) death. The last five episodes debut Friday.

Also on streaming …

The second season of Pen15 will also be its last , a decision made by creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The final episodes debut Friday on Hulu. Also this week: Making It spinoff Baking It (Thursday, Peacock), hosted by Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg; adult animated series Santa Inc. (Thursday, HBO Max); ensemble comedy Harlem (Friday, Prime Video); season two of Alex Rider (Friday, IMDb TV); The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Friday, Netflix); and the Will Smith-led doc series Welcome to Earth (Wednesday, Disney+).

On broadcast …

Special: It’s been three-plus years since NBC last aired a live musical (2018’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert ). The network returns to the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday with Annie Live , a production of the 1977 Broadway show by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan. Celina Smith will play the title role, and the adult cast features Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Megan Hilty and Tituss Burgess.

Also: ABC’s newest Live in Front of a Studio Audience special (8 p.m. Tuesday) will re-create episodes of Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life ; it’s followed by the series debut of comedy Abbott Elementary (9:30 p.m.). NBC and E! simulcast the People’s Choice Awards (8 p.m. Tuesday).

On cable …

New: HBO’s miniseries Landscapers (9 p.m. Monday) is based on a real-life murder case in England, but it’s far from the usual true-crime dramatization. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in the series, which takes frequent detours into homages to classic Hollywood and British cinema. The two leads “ maintain consistency through this maelstrom of pastiche,” THR critic Daniel Fienberg writes, but those looking for the what-really-happened of it all may not get many answers.

Also: Epic profiles the founders of A&M records in docuseries Mr. A and Mr. M (10 p.m. Sunday). Spectrum Originals debuts Joe Pickett , based on C.J. Box’s novels about a game warden who gets involved in a case involving humans, on Monday.

In case you missed it …

The first season of How To With John Wilson was a revelation, capped by arguably the best and most touching encapsulation of people’s emotions in the early stages of the pandemic in “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto.” The show’s second season is a bit more polished, writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg, which leads to conclusions that are “a little less revelatory.” Still, the episodes — airing Friday nights on HBO and streaming on HBO Max — are “ funny, eye-opening , unifying portraits of curiosity and How To With John Wilson is still a special show.”