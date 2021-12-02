ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Universal Studios Leadership Shake-Up: L.A. Theme Park President Karen Irwin Taking Over Orlando Destination

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NcJs_0dCBvvQb00

Universal Studios Hollywood president Karen Irwin will lead Universal Orlando as the current president of the Florida theme resort is set to retire after 15 years, the company announced Wednesday.

In other developments, it was announced Tom Mehrmann, who most recently serves as president of Universal Beijing Resort, is taking on the newly created role as president, Pacific Rim, Universal Parks & Resorts, overseeing Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan and Universal Beijing Resort.

The leadership changes will be effective Jan. 1, as Mark Woodbury, currently the president of Universal Creative and vice chairman, becomes chairman and CEO for Universal Parks & Resorts, following the retirement of long-serving CEO Tom Williams, according to the company. Irwin and Mehrmann will report to Woodbury as part of his executive leadership team.

“I want to express my gratitude to Tom Williams for his leadership, his vision and for all I have learned from him,” Woodbury said in a statement. “Because of Tom’s extraordinary leadership and the work and commitment of everyone at Universal Parks & Resorts, we can be confident in and excited about the future of our business.”

Reporting to Mehrmann as business leaders will be Scott Strobl, currently senior vice president of operations at Universal Studios Hollywood, in the new role of executive vice president and general manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, J.L. Bonnier, president of Universal Studios Japan and Joe Hoskin, executive vice president and general manager of Universal Beijing Resort, according to the company.

Additional executive leadership updates include Alice Norsworthy, currently executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Universal Parks & Resorts, to become president of global marketing, Universal Parks & Resorts; Page Thompson, currently president and chief operating officer, Universal Parks & Resorts – International , to take on a new role as president, UPR New Ventures; and Michael Hightower, senior vice president, executive project director for Universal Parks & Resorts, will become president of Universal Creative effective Jan. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Gabriel Hall, Brother of ‘Bachelorette’ Star Ivan Hall, Charged With Murder

Gabriel Hall, the brother of Bachelorette and Bachelor Nation star Ivan Hall, has been charged with murder, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. According to court records obtained by THR, Gabriel Balgatas Hall was booked on Oct. 15 for a first-degree felony murder charge filed by the Taylor County assistant district attorney on Oct. 14. He was initially arrested by the Abilene Police Department for a shooting that took place two weeks earlier on Aug. 31. Gabriel is currently being held on a $400,000 bond. According to local reports, Gabriel was charged with murder in connection to the death of Carlos Veliz Jr.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Stonewall Jackson, Longtime Grand Ole Opry Member, Dies at 89

Stonewall Jackson, a Grand Ole Opry member who had a longtime career in country music, has died. He was 89. Jackson passed away on Saturday following a battle with vascular dementia, the Grand Ole Opry confirmed. Born in Tabor City, North Carolina, Jackson was then raised in Georgia before heading to Nashville. Jackson was known for his classic country singles that charted on the Hot Country Songs chart, including the country No. 1s “Waterloo” (1959) and “B.J. the D.J.” (1963), as well as songs like “Life to Go” (1958) and “Don’t Be Angry” (1964). In an interview with Music Charts Magazine, Jackson recalled the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Go Surfing Next Year in Palm Springs (Yes, Palm Springs!)

Seeking waves in the parched California desert sounds like the delusion of a stereotypically stoned and sun-bleached surfer, but it’s about to be reality, thanks to three high-tech wave pools coming to the Coachella Valley. This should come as no to shock to Chris Hemsworth, Shaun White, Diplo and Oscar-winning Free Solo director Jimmy Chin, some of the lucky few who have already had the privilege of surfing 100 miles inland, at Kelly Slater’s invite-only Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California (not far from Fresno). Surf Ranch is the prototype for Slater’s newest project: a wave pool at Coral Mountain, a community...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Universal Studios Hollywood ‘Happy Holidays’ Shirts Now Available

The holiday cheer is everywhere here at Universal Studios Hollywood, even in the Studios Store, where we found two new “Happy Holidays” shirts. The first shirt we found is a white tee with the Universal Studios logo surrounded by Christmas lights and snowflakes. “Happy Holidays” is in red and green below the logo.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
inparkmagazine.com

Exec shifts at Disney, Universal, other theme park chains reflect new cultural and business models

Twenty years ago, in 2001, a migration began within the themed entertainment industry as Universal Creative moved its headquarters from Los Angeles to Orlando. This was followed in 2007 by Busch Entertainment Group, now known as SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, relocating to Orlando from St. Louis and IAAPA in 2019 from the Washington DC area. Today, most major themed entertainment companies have either moved their headquarters to or opened auxiliary offices within the Orlando market. The most recent of these migrations is two thousand positions within Disney Parks, Products and Experiences, including Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI), relocating from Glendale, CA to a new headquarters at Lake Nona, FL, adjacent to Orlando International Airport.
BUSINESS
attractionsmagazine.com

Universal Orlando takes fans behind the scenes with ‘The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster’ special on Peacock

Following the launch of Universal Orlando’s latest roller coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Peacock has released an exclusive new special that takes fans behind-the-scenes of the attraction’s creation. Narrated by TV personality Mario Lopez, “The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster” offers a unique glimpse into the three-year development of the coaster...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Meet the Grinch at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood guests can now visit the Grinch during Grinchmas, which has taken over the plaza of the park’s upper lot. The meet-and-greet is not distanced; however, the Grinch does wear a red mask to match his Santa suit. Watch our meet-and-greet with the Grinch below. In addition to...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Tests Shut Down Attraction While Guests Roam Park

Seeing updates made at any of the Disney Parks is always an exciting thing. Although sometimes this may mean a ride, attraction, or Resort will need to shut down in order to be refurbished, the fun begins once again when we can almost smell the finish line. At Disneyland Paris,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Orlando#Universal Parks Resorts#Universal Creative#L A Theme Park#Universal Beijing Resort#Universal Studios Japan
orlandoweekly.com

Universal's 'Hot' Grinch goes viral on TikTok after complimenting theme park blogger

The Grinch was crabby, but liked my makeup👏🏻 ##fyp ##foryourpage ##thegrinch ##christmas. A TikTok of The Grinch interacting with a guest at Universal is the latest example of actor improv in Orlando parks to go viral. In the clip, The Grinch roasts theme park reporter Alessa Dufresne over her eyelashes before complimenting her makeup.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (12/1/21): Susan Arnold Named Disney Chair, Smoke Temporarily Closes Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Space 220 Lounge Reservations, Walt Disney World Day, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Longtime Universal Executive Exits Theme Park For Good

Universal Orlando President Bill Davis will be retiring on January 1, 2022, following 15 years with the company. Universal Hollywood President Karen Irwin will replace Davis. Davis is the second longtime executive to announce retirement from Universal Orlando this year. Previously, Chair and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts Tom Williams announced that he will retire in March after more than 50 years with the company.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WDW News Today

New President of Universal Creative, Universal Studios Hollywood Added to ‘Pacific Rim’ Division, and More Changes Come to Executive Management of Universal Parks & Resorts

Following the announcement that Universal Orlando Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Davis will retire on January 1, 2022, more changes to the executive leadership of Universal Parks & Resorts have been announced. A new role has been created for President and COO of Universal Parks & Resorts, Pacific...
BUSINESS
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Disney World Is Finally Making Changes To The Worst Part Of Its Theme Parks

Disney World is always changing. Some areas in Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios feel fresh and new while others do feel tired. In recent months, one of those latter areas got rid of what was possibly the worst ride in any Disney park: Primeval Whirl. Now, it looks as if that area is getting at least some sort of revamp thanks to some news a new permit has been filed.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

New Ride May Be in Construction to Replace Demolished Disney Attraction

When Disney gets rid of an attraction, oftentimes, it is replaced by something else that would exceed its predecessor. Typically the new addition would be technologically advanced and would pique the interest of more Guests to generate more interest than whatever was previously there. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt...
TRAVEL
Fox News

How Disney manages crowds at its theme parks

Nobody likes lines at amusement parks. Disneyland and Disney World are known for their iconic rides, attractions and large crowds. The result is that many guests have spent a lot of time just waiting on lines while visiting the theme parks. Until recently, both parks utilized the FastPass system to...
TRAVEL
First Coast News

Enter For A Chance To Win A 1-Day, 2-Park Adventure To Universal Orlando Resort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This winter, First Coast News wants you to feel the rush of a new set of tracks in the jungles of Jurassic Park at Universal Orlando Resort. Enter to win a 1-day, 2-park prize pack and 1-day regular parking access to Universal Orlando Resort and prepare to experience the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The new species of roller coaster includes two intense launches and four inversions with speeds up to 70 miles an hour.
ORLANDO, FL
inparkmagazine.com

Mark Woodbury takes over as Chairman and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts in 2022

Last week, Universal Parks & Resorts announced that Vice Chairman Mark Woodbury, who is also currently President of Universal Creative, will become the division’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of current Chairman and CEO Tom Williams. Read InPark Magazine’s article highlighting the career of Mark Woodbury. Thirty-three...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy