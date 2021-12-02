Short Film from New Streaming Service Profiles 10-Year-Old CEO from Chadds Ford

Ross Molinaro. Image via Lightbeam.

Ten-year-old Ross Molinaro, a Chadds Ford resident and CEO of R.J. Masks and More, is the subject of a short film, Ross the Boss, by Lightbeam, a new streaming platform. The young entrepreneur’s commitment to community service caught the attention of the filmmakers who profiled him.

Ross started his company with the mentorship of Mighty , an entrepreneurship program for children. In addition to masks, he sells mugs, hats, sweatshirts, and various other personalized items.

“With Mighty, I think I have the right materials to start a successful business,” said Ross. “I think that nobody could be too young if you have help and put your mind to it. It is important because people have to look out for other people in need.”

And in addition to being a businessman, Ross is also a budding philanthropist. He donates half of his profits to Kennett Area Community Services (KACS).

“The generosity, heart, and entrepreneurial spirit that Ross possesses is remarkable for such a young man,” said Leah M. Reynolds, KACS Executive Director. “Ross is love in action.”

Wherever the drive of Ross Molinaro takes him professionally, it will be atop a load of experience he gained at a very early age.