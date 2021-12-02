ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadds Ford, PA

Short Film from New Streaming Service Profiles 10-Year-Old CEO from Chadds Ford

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKHaJ_0dCBvtf900
Ross Molinaro.Image via Lightbeam.

Ten-year-old Ross Molinaro, a Chadds Ford resident and CEO of R.J. Masks and More, is the subject of a short film, Ross the Boss, by Lightbeam, a new streaming platform. The young entrepreneur’s commitment to community service caught the attention of the filmmakers who profiled him.

Ross started his company with the mentorship of Mighty, an entrepreneurship program for children. In addition to masks, he sells mugs, hats, sweatshirts, and various other personalized items.

“With Mighty, I think I have the right materials to start a successful business,” said Ross. “I think that nobody could be too young if you have help and put your mind to it. It is important because people have to look out for other people in need.”

And in addition to being a businessman, Ross is also a budding philanthropist. He donates half of his profits to Kennett Area Community Services (KACS).

“The generosity, heart, and entrepreneurial spirit that Ross possesses is remarkable for such a young man,” said Leah M. Reynolds, KACS Executive Director. “Ross is love in action.”

Wherever the drive of Ross Molinaro takes him professionally, it will be atop a load of experience he gained at a very early age.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Streaming Service Sensical Taps Nickelodeon Vet Sharon Kroll Cohen as Head of Marketing

Former Nickelodeon exec Sharon Kroll Cohen has been tapped to head up marketing for Sensical, a new streaming service geared toward kids 2-10. Common Sense Networks CEO Eric Berger, to whom she will report, announced the hire on Friday. Cohen had previously been serving as a senior advisor to Common Sense Networks, which launched Sensical this summer. Cohen, who will be based in New York, will hold the title of vice president, marketing. Cohen’s oversight will include content marketing, social media marketing, public relations and events, consumer insights, and user acquisition and customer lifecycle marketing. She will also oversee editorial partnership programs...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Spotify removes some comedians’ work from streaming service

Spotify Technology SA SPOT 0.11% has removed the work of hundreds of comedians, including John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan and Kevin Hart, amid a new fight over royalty payments. Tiffany Haddish, Mike Birbiglia and a host of other popular acts have joined a group of entertainers trying to get paid a royalty on a copyright for jokes they wrote when they are played on radio and digital service providers like Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora and YouTube.
MUSIC
dallassun.com

Winners of the Nature inFocus Photography and Film Contest 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Nature inFocus Photography and Film Contest award ceremonies were announced on November 19 and 22, 2021 virtually as live events on YouTube. Despite the pandemic, the contests have continued to see increasing participation from the world over, says Rohit Varma, one of the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadds Ford, PA
City
Kennett Township, PA
Chadds Ford, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

The 10 best new books to read in November, according to Amazon's editors

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. As November sets in, Amazon's book editors cherry-picked the best newly released books — just in time for relaxed holiday afternoons spent sinking into the living room couch. Below, you'll find 10 newly released books worth reading. Tales...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Director Developing Horror Film Based on Tarot Cards

Back in 2019, filmmaker André Øvredal brought to life an adaptation of the beloved Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series, with Deadline confirming that his next project will also be adapting a well-known property, as he will be directing the film Tarot, inspired by the practice of divination. This won't be the first film to draw direct inspiration from objects that are known to possess otherworldly abilities, having previously been given films like Witchboard and Ouija, with fans sure to be both curious and excited about how the centuries-old practice will be interpreted for the film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Short Film#Mighty#Kacs
35mmc.com

Photography Through The Pandemic – A Spotlight on the Artists: Pt 3

Welcome to part three of our Spotlight on the Artists. In each article I’ll be sharing five of our contributors with you, telling you a little bit about their work and where you can see more. And of course, encouraging you to support our kickstarter campaign to get the book made!
PHOTOGRAPHY
architecturaldigest.com

This World-Renowned Artist Is Now Creating Limited-Edition Carpets—And They’re Stunning

Masking tape, duct tape, and blue painter’s tape might not seem inspirational in and of themselves, but in the hands of Jwan Yosef, these pedestrian materials have been transformed into paintings and sculptural installations that, he says, “conceptually hold a room together, in a very naïve and playful way.” The Syrian-born artist’s series of “masking” paintings debuted in 2014 at Stene Projects in Stockholm (his family immigrated to Sweden when he was just two years old), followed a few years later by installations at Guerrero Projects in Houston and the Bomb Factory Art Foundation, a nonprofit he cofounded while living in London, where he earned a Master’s in Fine Art at Central Saint Martins.
DESIGN
Vibe

Dame Dash Wants His Streaming Platform To Be “As Big As Disney” Amid FOX Soul Partnership

As more people are founding companies now than ever before, the concept of ownership and controlling one’s financial future has grown in popularity over the past decade. The so-called American Dreams of blue-collar security or corporate ladder-climbing have given way to a digital goldrush, as technology now allows anyone with a cellphone or a laptop to consider themselves a boss or a brand. However, 25 years ago, Damon Dash was an early adopter of this mentality, working his magic in a world that was still largely analog, during a time when building a company required more than a Wi-Fi connection.  Hailing from Harlem, regarded by many as the home of the hustler, Dash has always shown a willingness...
TV & VIDEOS
mixmag.net

Four Tet accuses Domino of removing albums from streaming services

In Four Tet’s continuing legal dispute with his former label, Domino Records, the imprint has now reportedly removed three of the producer’s albums from streaming platforms. “This is heartbreaking to me,” said Four Tet, real name Kieran Hebden, on Twitter yesterday. “I’m so upset to see that Domino has removed...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
imdb.com

Alice Sebold Memoir Adaptation ‘Lucky’ Dropped After Losing Financing (Exclusive)

“Lucky,” the film project adapted from Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir toplined by “You” star Victoria Pedretti, has been abandoned, Variety has learned. The movie was dropped after losing its financing months ago, according to a source close to the production. Pedretti is also no longer involved. In “Lucky,” Sebold depicts...
MOVIES
Variety

The People’s Choice: Rapper Polo G Is 2021’s Rising Star

When Polo G began planning the rollout of what would become his breakout single, “Rapstar,” the song didn’t even exist — at least not in its current form. Instead, both the creation and promotion of the song evolved in a masterfully drawn­out tease cam­paign, engaging fans over the course of nearly an entire year. Upon its release on April 9, as the first official single from Polo G’s third album, “Hall of Fame,” “Rapstar” would go to the top at Spotify and Apple Music in its first day, then enter the charts at No. 1, fending off Lil Nas X’s “Mon­tero...
CELEBRITIES
magbloom.com

Third Annual BAFT Short Film Festival Features 10 Films

The Bloomington Academy of Film & Theatre is hosting its first short film festival at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater on December 12. The festival will feature 10 films written, directed, and filmed by BAFT students. More than 60 filmmakers of all ages contributed to the films. The festival will begin at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
disneydining.com

Seven-year-old boy from Illinois lands his first major role in a brand-new Disney Christmas movie

Do you remember what you were doing when you were just 7 years old?. What grade were you in? Maybe the first or second? What was important to you back then–especially during the Christmas season? Did you race home after school to write your letter to Santa? And then mail it almost instantly? Were you intent on the stockings being hung and the tree being decorated? And was there anything on this earth more exciting than baking cookies shaped like bells, reindeer, candy canes, and trees? (Except maybe for decorating them and eating them?)
ILLINOIS STATE
Fstoppers

An Interview With Alice Hirsch: Creative Portraits and Music Photography

Alice Hirsch (they/them) is a portrait and music photographer based out of Toronto, Canada. They combine the best of vintage images with a new world mindset of collaboration and exhibition. Alice’s dad had an old Olympus film camera which he gifted to them when Alice was 16. Although the camera...
PHOTOGRAPHY
BUCKSCO.Today

Television Audience for National Dog Show Presented by Purina Witnesses History-Making Best in Show Performance

Claire, the Scottish Deerhound, and her handler, Angela Lloyd.Image via Steve Donahue at SeeSpotRun. The 20th annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina broke new ground in crowning the first-ever back-to-back Best in Show Winner. The results, aired for the first time on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, were embargoed since the event wrapped on Nov. 20, leading to a big reveal for the television audience.
ANIMALS
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy