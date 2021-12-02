Porsha Williams on Her Sexual Encounters With R. Kelly: 'I Felt Danger'

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is continuing to open up about her experience with R. Kelly in her 20s.

In her book, "The Pursuit of Porsha - How I Grew into my Power and Purpose," she went into detail about her abusive encounters with the embattled star.

"I was definitely held in a mental state," she told Good Day New York. "I felt danger."

"When I was writing this book, I looked at my journey, and I thought about how many times I ended up in abusive situations and toxic relationships. That pattern all had to do with me not knowing my worth," she continued.

Porsha has been busy promoting her book. In an interview with Variety, she explained why she repeatedly found herself in similar situations.

"I had my own business, I had my own home," Williams said. "It was a mentality that has been conditioned over the years by men — that they are better than me. And I only have value if they say I have value. I think me being in that weakened mindset made me ready and available for him to be a predator, and seek me out."

In September, a jury found Kelly guilty of charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering and sex trafficking involving five victims. Kelly faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

"I did a lot of victim-blaming, a lot of shaming of myself, and that's what silenced me for a very long time to speak out against any of the sexual abuse that I encountered in my life," she told Tamron Hall.