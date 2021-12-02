ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmire, SC

Whitmire girls open season with a loss

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 2 days ago
WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines opened the season with Richard Winn Academy and the Lady Eagles Monday evening. The game started out as a back and forth affair with the Lady Eagles taking a 3-point lead into the second quarter and an 8-point lead into the half.

The Lady Wolverines had a very poor offensive quarter in the third that led to a hole they could not climb out of. Whitmire got several really good looks at the basket throughout the game, but could not get very many to go down.

Imari Brown led the scoring with 12 points. Janiyah Epps added four and Nyla Hill and Erica Boland both with one point.

McKenzie Clark lead the team in rebounding with 13. Nyla Hill added eight, Janiyah Epps six, Erica Boland six, Imari Brown one, Brookellyn Arrowood one, and Lanicia Brewer one.

McKenzie Clark and Janiyah Epps also added four and two blocked shots, respectively.

