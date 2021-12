Grinches aren’t born, they’re raised. When Seth Rogen was booked to appear at this year’s Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, it was to have a light chat with his friend and collaborator Sarah Silverman about the holiday season and Santa Inc., the new animated Christmas show they co-star in, which premieres on HBO Max today. Unfortunately, Silverman was under the weather and couldn’t attend, leaving Rogen to reveal himself as a holiday skeptic, tell children Santa isn’t real, and shit on the merits of turkey. Also to have a delightful conversation about where he’s at as an artist, famous person, and collaborator.

