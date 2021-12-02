ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Top 12 Nirvana Videos

By Jacob Uitti
 2 days ago
Nirvana. Ever heard of ’em?

The infamous band, comprised of the late Kurt Cobain, bassist Krist Novoselic and drummer-turned-Foo-Fighters-frontman Dave Grohl, hit the world like an atomic bomb and burst into flames, singeing all in their wake.

Here, though, we wanted to celebrate the band in all their music video glory, from their best-produced videos to their most beloved MTV unplugged performance live tracks, these are the grunge icon’s Top 12 music videos.

Enjoy!

12. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam

11. “Sliver

10. “You Know You’re Right

9. “All Apologies

8. “In Bloom

7. “The Man Who Sold The World

6. “Lithium

5. “About A Girl

4. “Heart Shaped Box

3. “Smells Like Teen Spirit

2. “Come As You Are

1. “Where Did You Sleep Last Night

