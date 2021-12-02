Kudelski Security Enriches MDR Services with Integration of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Here are six basic Microsoft 365 cloud application security issues that MSPs need to mitigate, according to Liongard Engineer Scott Davis. IT service providers can sometimes fall behind on security because they turn into firefighters. If you’re only being reactive on the security side—only responding to attacks once they happen—you’re not getting ahead of the attack, which is where you need to be. If you’re not proactive, you’re just hopping from fire to fire. Providers today need the right tools to go from firefighting to fire prevention.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO