ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Kudelski Security Enriches MDR Services with Integration of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanded integration increases availability of advanced security services for organizations leveraging Microsoft’s security portfolio. Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group, announced the integration of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with the company’s leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, delivered through its Cyber Fusion Center operating from Switzerland and...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

Armorblox email security platform integrates with Microsoft Sentinel to help stop email-based BEC

Armorblox announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions into Microsoft’s security product ecosystem to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats. To be considered...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

WatchGuard Cloud Adds New Endpoint Security Modules To Further Strengthen Its Unified Security Platform

Partners and customers using WatchGuard’s Endpoint Security solutions can now layer on Patch Management, Encryption, Reporting and Data Control to simplify management and create new revenue opportunities+. WatchGuard Technologies has announced four new endpoint security modules in WatchGuard Cloud including Patch Management, Full Encryption, Advanced Reporting Tool (ART) and Data...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Managed Security Service#Infrastructure Security#The Kudelski Group#Mdr#Cyber Fusion Center#Kudelski Security#Fusiondetect#Microsoft Azure#Vp
The Windows Club

Some Microsoft cloud services couldn’t be resolved

You may encounter a Windows 11 issue after a successful upgrade, whereby when you start your Windows 11 computer, the system boots successfully, but you receive the connection error message Some Microsoft cloud services couldn’t be resolved. This post is intended to help affected users with the most suitable solutions to easily resolve this issue.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Independent test finds Microsoft Defender the best free antivirus in October 2021

Windows users often wonder whether Microsoft Defender, Microsoft’s free and built-in anti-virus application, is sufficient to protect them from the dangers of the internet, particularly when many laptops come bundled with other apps such as McAfee or Kaspersky which tends to start asking for subscription fees 6 months down the line.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Microsoft integrates its services to phase out its competitors

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. A complaint has been lodged with the European Commission by a coalition of software...
BUSINESS
Neowin

Microsoft Weekly: Defender for the win, trouble with Nextcloud, and ARM exclusivity

As we approach the end of the week, now is the time to catch up on all the Microsoft news you may missed in the past few days. Although it's been a relatively slow week due to the holidays in the United States, there are still significant news stories you might want to read up on. Let's dive into our weekly digest for the week of November 21 - November 26.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Switzerland
siliconangle.com

New Amazon integration enables simple and secure IoT device updates

Amazon Web Services Inc. is boosting its “internet of things” device management capabilities. Today’s integration of AWS IoT Greengrass with AWS Systems Manager gives information technology administrators a simple and secure way to manage edge devices such as industrial machines and computers alongside the assets they rely on, including on-premises servers and cloud resources. The news was announced at AWS’ annual user conference, re:Invent.
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Microsoft 365 Security Best Practices for MSPs

Here are six basic Microsoft 365 cloud application security issues that MSPs need to mitigate, according to Liongard Engineer Scott Davis. IT service providers can sometimes fall behind on security because they turn into firefighters. If you’re only being reactive on the security side—only responding to attacks once they happen—you’re not getting ahead of the attack, which is where you need to be. If you’re not proactive, you’re just hopping from fire to fire. Providers today need the right tools to go from firefighting to fire prevention.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

WFH security: How to protect your remote endpoints from vulnerabilities

Many organizations lack an effective patch management program, especially when it comes to patching remote systems, says Action1. Patch management is one of the trickiest but most essential tasks you can take to protect your software, systems and other assets. Cybercriminals know that organizations often fail to properly or quickly patch known vulnerabilities, leaving this a key vector for attack. Patching security holes has become even more difficult with the advent of the remote workforce as so many endpoints are now outside the network perimeter.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The ultimate Microsoft 365 management and security tool

The hybrid work environment is a significant and challenging change we have embraced in the past two years due to the pandemic. And Microsoft 365 continues to be the most commonly chosen cloud-based work suite with 50.2 million users around the world. With cloud-based products, all we need is internet connectivity. The people, files and data we work with travel with us, irrespective of where we work from.
SOFTWARE
Ghacks Technology News

Microsoft's Buy Now, Pay Later integration in Edge is highly controversial

Microsoft announced a new addition to the company's Microsoft Edge web browser in mid-November. Available only in Insider Builds of Edge at the time, the feature was rolled out in Edge 96 Stable recently. Microsoft decided to add support for a Buy Now, Pay Later service, provided by ZIP, into...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Snyk Security Intelligence Integrates Into the New, Enhanced Amazon Inspector

Snyk teams up with AWS to provide organizations with comprehensive, accurate, and actionable application security intelligence in Amazon Inspector, and achieves AWS Security Competency Status. Snyk, a leader in developer security, announced that AWS has integrated Snyk Security Intelligence into a new, significantly enhanced Amazon Inspector, empowering both developer and...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft Defender scares admins with Emotet false positives

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is currently blocking Office documents from being opened and some executables from launching due to a false positive tagging the files as potentially bundling an Emotet malware payload. Windows system admins are reporting [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] that this is happening since updating Microsoft's enterprise...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

CrowdStrike unveils new service integrations for Falcon unified security platform

By now, everyone knows that cybercrime is on the rise. Attacks are a “when, not if” proposition for companies, as misconfigurations in cloud architectures and employee lapses open gateways for sophisticated criminals to exploit. “An adversary is able to enter a network and move laterally into that network within one...
SOFTWARE
fedtechmagazine.com

Microservices in the Federal Government Enable IT Modernization

Phil Goldstein is a web editor for FedTech and StateTech. Besides keeping up with the latest in technology trends, he is also an avid lover of the New York Yankees, poetry, photography, traveling and escaping humidity. Federal CIOs see plenty of opportunities to continue to modernize their IT infrastructure, especially...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

oak9 Adds Integration With Jira To Streamline Security

Oak9, a leader in infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security, recently launched an integration with Jira, a leading workflow management tool, to streamline the security process for oak9 customers. oak9 continuously and dynamically monitors customers’ application infrastructure for security design gaps and vulnerabilities, and the connection to Jira will provide real-time feedback about...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Fortinet Unveils NGFW and Secure SD-WAN Integration in Microsoft Azure Virtual Wan

Fortinet recently announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to deliver the industry’s first next-generation firewall (NGFW) and Secure SD-WAN integration with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN. Customers can now apply advanced security policies to virtual WAN traffic and extend Secure SD-WAN into the Azure virtual WAN hub. The result...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy