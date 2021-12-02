The Linda Lindas Share New Single, “Nino”

On Wednesday (December 1), the Los Angeles-based all-female punk rock band The Linda Lindas shared their newest single, “Nino.”

The new song, which was written for vocalist and guitarist Bela Salazar’s cat, is from the band’s new as-of-yet-unnamed, forthcoming LP, which is set for release in 2022.

The track features the band’s signature high-energy, pulsing rhythms and fast-paced guitar. And the accompanying bright animated music video depicts Nino the Black Cat boxing, running, and searching the galaxy.

On the band’s 2020 self-titled EP, Salazar wrote a song about her cat, Monica. But, the band says, Nino wanted a track, too. According to the band via a statement on the new release: “If you listen carefully there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano on it. (We have the footage!) Enjoy!”

The band also posted about the release on Instagram, saying, “Bela’s other cat was jealous of Monica’s song so she wrote ‘Nino’! Video and single now streaming everywhere at the link in our bio! Video animation by @bigbobfidel based on storyboard by Bela.”

Formed in 2018, The Linda Lindas, which is comprised of Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza, and Mila de la Garza, burst onto the scene this year with their song “Racist, Sexist Boy.” In the video for the song, the group is wearing Riot Grrl T-shirts provided by legendary Riot Grrl, Kathleen Hanna.

That performance, which was broadcast from the Cypress Park branch of the L.A. Public Library, amassed over four million views on Instagram and earned praise from big-name artists like Hayley Williams, Questlove, Flea, and members of Rage Against the Machine and Sonic Youth.

In an interview with Guitar World, Hanna said of her relationship to the band, “I’m thrilled to be in any way associated with The Linda Lindas. Mainly because they’re a great band. But also because, you know, in their latest song they’re addressing racism. And I’m incredibly proud to be involved in that.”

In July, The Linda Lindas also released the song, “Oh!”, which was featured in the trailer for the Netflix series The Chair, which starred Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sandra Oh. Check that song out below.

Photo by Sandy Kim