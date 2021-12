The holiday season always invokes feelings of nostalgia. It reminds us of a simpler time when the magic of Santa Claus and the hopes of a white Christmas was all we needed to keep our spirits high. Even the hustle and bustle of busy shopping malls, decked out in the same holiday lights as the year before, manages to spark excitement in me for this time of year – but will bustling shopping malls be silenced by the ease of online shopping?

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO