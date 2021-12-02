ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford Teens Arrested With Unlicensed Guns

By Kate Robinson
 2 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms after a short foot chase Tuesday. Police said organized crime detectives were monitoring activity in the city's South End when one...

