Shawn Mendes Debuts Breakup Ballad ‘It’ll Be Okay’ Following Camila Cabello Split

Singer Shawn Mendes just released a new breakup ballad in the wake of his split with Camila Cabello.

The new song, called “It’ll Be Okay,” is soft and melancholy, as Shawn sings lyrics like, "Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?"

The song goes on, "If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding / We don't have to fix it / We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."

Listen to the song here!

After teasing the song Tuesday on social media, he followed up with a beach photo of the sun and the message, “It feels like I havnt truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you.I hope you love this song.”

On November 17, Camila and Shawn announced their split on Instagram. They wrote in a joint statement, "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They ended with, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”

While they have been friends for years, the "Señorita” singers began dating in July 2019.