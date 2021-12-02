ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac attack: Patriots QB named Offensive Rookie of the Month

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) (Lance King/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots fans have hopped aboard the Mac Jones train - and for a good reason.

After an impressive November showing, the quarterback has been named the Offensive Rookie of the Month by the National Football League.

Jones led the Patriots to a perfect record in November, completing 76-of-99 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdown passes. He completed 76.8% of his passes and had a quarterback rating of 117.2.

Jones is the first Patriots rookie to receive a rookie of the month honor since DL Chandler Jones in September of the 2012 season.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was also honored, named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. He helped New England finish the month of November with a perfect 4-0 record behind a defense that allowed just 26 points (6.5 points per game), including all four games without allowing a point in the second half. Jackson had four interceptions in November, including an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter of the victory at Carolina on Nov. 7.

