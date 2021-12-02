ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Personally Complained About Conservative Ad That Called Him an ‘Idiot,’ Says Report

By Jamie Ross
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last month, a pro-Trump conservative group ran a million-dollar TV advertising blitz in Ohio designed to damage GOP Senate hopeful J.D. Vance’s reputation among Trump fans. According to Politico, it featured footage of Vance speaking in...

MSNBC

The amusing reason Trump objected to a pro-Trump television ad

It's no secret that Donald Trump is taking an active role in Republican primaries ahead of the 2022 midterm election cycle. In practical terms, that generally involves the former president evaluating GOP candidates on their Trumpiness, and inviting would-be officials to Mar-a-Lago for auditions. But his interest doesn't end there....
Chris Christie Touts Past Trump Support on Fox News, But Says He Needs to ‘Stop Complaining’ About 2020

Chris Christie once again took his message about how Republicans should more on from the 2020 election to Fox News. In a Monday night interview with Laura Ingraham, the former New Jersey governor tried to walk a tightrope between touting his support for Donald Trump’s policies and saying he needs to stop relitigating the 2020 election.
Gazette

Mike Gibbons calls J.D. Vance Trump apostate in new Ohio Senate ad

Republicans seeking their party's nomination for Senate in Ohio are training their sites on J.D. Vance as the conservative populist makes inroads with GOP primary voters. In the latest salvo, businessman Mike Gibbons is unleashing a $500,000 statewide advertising buy that recalls Vance's initial opposition to former President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign and accuses him of being a "RINO" (Republican in Name Only). Gibbons is pledging to spend $10 million of his personal fortune on television and other advertising through Ohio's May 3 primary election, and for now, Vance is his main target.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN, He Speaks Out

3:11 PM PT -- Chris has responded, saying ... "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
Decider

Stephen Colbert Tears Into Supreme Court On ‘The Late Show’: “We Don’t Live In A Democracy”

“Vaccines are mandated because COVID is contagious,” the CBS talk show host said. “No one ever said, ‘Can you put a mask on your belly? I don’t wanna catch baby.'”. On Tuesday, the court held arguments about a proposed Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, nine weeks before the point of fetal viability that Roe hinges upon. Colbert took time to call out the reasoning of conservative Supreme Court justices arguing in favor of the law, particularly Justice Amy Coney Barrett comparing the “infringement of bodily autonomy” of forced pregnancy and birth to mandatory vaccinations. Colbert added that overturning Roe v. Wade would be an extremely unpopular decision, since a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 60% of Americans support upholding Roe and only 27% support overturning it.
