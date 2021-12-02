ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County Student Runs From School Security, Falls 30 Feet Into Waterway [DEVELOPING]

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjWlS_0dCBtMu600

A Hunterdon County student and staff members were rescued Thursday morning after getting trapped at the bottom of a steep and muddy hill, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a technical issue at North Hunterdon High School found the student and staff member trapped at the bottom of a hill on school grounds around 8 a.m., Clinton Township Police said in a release.

The pair were unable to climb back up or find a different route due to the wet and muddy conditions and steep terrain, police said.

The two were rescued with help from South Branch Emergency Services, the Annandale Hose Company and the Hunterdon County Department of Public Safety.

They were taken back to waiting ambulances and evaluated before being released, uninjured.

Initial reports stated that the student had run away from security officers and fallen 30 feet into a culvert.

There was no threat to the high school at any time, a representative told Daily Voice.

