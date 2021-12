The best of friends are the ones who support you in all that you do, and Dustin Lynch has a buddy who's a real keeper. The country star recently mentioned his desire to become a pilot, and his friend really came through. While talking with Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards, Lynch revealed that his buddy sent him a plane so he could learn to fly.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO