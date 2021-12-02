ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Call for people to eat ‘less and better meat’ from UK to tackle climate crisis

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HRfd_0dCBsiNR00

People should be eating less, but better, meat – which is produced in the UK – to tackle climate change, Government adviser Lord Deben has said.

And British farmers producing “the best meat” should not be undermined by trade deals with countries such as Australia, Brazil and the US, where production has a bigger carbon footprint, he warned.

Lord Deben, chairman of the independent advisory Climate Change Committee, made his comments at the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) conference focusing on the move towards net zero.

He criticised trade deals with countries such as Australia, where references to climate change were removed under pressure from the Australian government, and said there is no excuse for undermining British farmers.

CLA president Mark Tufnell also said trade deals should not allow countries that do not meet the UK’s high environmental standards to sell their produce here tariff-free.

He said UK meat is being “tarred with the same brush” as that produced in other countries, when British beef emits less than half the greenhouse gases of global average production.

He called for environmental and carbon footprint labelling so consumers can make their own choice about the food they were buying.

We should eat less and better, and the best meat is the meat which actually is produced in these islands

Lord Deben, himself a small-scale organic farmer who produces meat, said the Climate Change Committee has warned that “over the next 20 years, we’re going to have to reduce the amount of meat that we eat by 30%”, as part of efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero overall, known as net zero.

“But we’ve also said we should be replacing it by better meat – we should eat less and better, and the best meat is the meat which actually is produced in these islands.”

He called for better labelling, including in restaurants, so people can make the right choices and said “no school, no hospital, no Army barracks should be feeding its people except on the food which is properly grown – in this country as far as is humanly possible – with the interests of net zero in mind”.

And he said: “I want to say the Climate Change Committee is absolutely clear that we cannot do trade agreements with other countries which do not make it clear that they have to meet the same standards of climate change mitigation that we have.

“And there is no excuse to undermine our farmers, who are going to be asked to do more and more, by saying that our markets can be open to them.”

Our Government should say once and for all to any country in a potential trade agreement that if they do not meet high environmental standards, that they are not allowed to sell their products into our market on a tariff-free basis

Addressing the conference, Mr Tufnell – who farms beef, sheep and cereals on his 2,000-acre farm near Cirencester – said the UK can now decide that accessing the market of one of the world’s biggest economies should be a privilege.

“And our Government should say once and for all to any country in a potential trade agreement that, if they do not meet high environmental standards, that they are not allowed to sell their products into our market on a tariff-free basis.”

Speaking to the PA news agency after his speech, Mr Tufnell said a carbon footprint label, similar to the traffic light system for fat and salt, could give consumers a choice on what they buy, while there is also a need to cut food waste to tackle emissions.

“If we have Australian beef or Brazilian beef coming into this country, I think that, provided the consumer knows that that’s where it comes from, and they have a clear label and they have a clear way of distinguishing it – both in the way it’s been produced and also the carbon element – then I think they have a much more informed choice, and it’s for them to decide.”

Asked whether meat production in the UK must be reduced to free up land for new trees, he said the climate target of planting 10,000 hectares a year in England does not have to be met in large blocks of land.

It could be delivered by extending woodlands slightly, changing the use of unproductive farmland or increasing and infilling hedgerows, he suggested.

Environment Secretary George Eustice was asked if the Government – which has said it will not tell people what to eat – should endorse the “less and better meat” message Lord Deben suggested.

He said well-managed livestock grazed on pasture systems could have an important role in storing carbon, and reducing fertiliser and animal feed, with livestock eating more forage on the farm, could be environmentally-friendly, good for wildlife and reduce the carbon impact.

I don't particularly think it's for the Government to start telling people what they should or shouldn't eat

He said there is a modest but “vocal” consumer trend towards more veganism and people can make that choice.

“But I don’t particularly think it’s for the Government to start telling people what they should or shouldn’t eat.

“The right approach for us is to incentivise landowners and farmers to farm in a more sustainable way, and part of that can indeed be well-managed pasture-based systems and that’s what we intend to support,” he said.

He made his comments after a speech in which he set out details of post-Brexit farming payments which aim to reward landowners for delivering environmental benefits such as healthy, carbon-storing soils.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Meat Production#British#Cla#Australian
ScienceBlog.com

73 solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis

Research and innovation projects are turning green challenges into opportunities to spur Europe’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Wildfire preparedness and resilience, large-scale restoration of freshwater ecosystems, the world’s biggest electrolyser for producing green hydrogen, community-based sustainable airports and healthy food for schools – this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we can expect from the 73 projects funded by the last big call under Horizon 2020: the European Green Deal Call.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rewilding: Organisations which own a third of England’s land sign pact to boost biodiversity and tackle climate crisis

A swathe of England’s biggest land owners and managers have signed a joint pact committing them to large-scale habitat restorations and a major tree-planting programme across a portfolio of 10.5 million acres, to help boost biodiversity and tackle the worsening climate crisis.The effort, coordinated by the National Trust, includes groups such as the RSPB, National Parks, Soil Association, The Wildlife Trusts, Woodland Trust, Church Commissioners for England and the Duchy of Cornwall, which together own around a third of the land in England.The organisations have said they will work together to protect and regenerate environments such as peat bogs, woodland...
ENVIRONMENT
EWG

Meat’s math problem is exacerbating the climate crisis

There’s broad agreement that a climate catastrophe is unavoidable unless we cut greenhouse gas emissions significantly. The transportation and energy emissions that contribute to the climate crisis are going down, but emissions from agriculture are increasing. One of the biggest culprits? Production of meat and dairy. Fertilizing feed for animals...
AGRICULTURE
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Meat & poultry: Official Vets and the wider staff crisis

Labour shortages – particularly a lack of Official Veterinarians (OVs) in abattoirs – continue to create chaos and uncertainty for meat processors, but opportunities could soon present themselves to help them reshape their future. As the labour crisis continues to plague the UK’s meat industry, one area that has come...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Voices: We can learn from Germany’s plans to tackle the climate crisis – but first we need to change our electoral system

The new government of Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has just put tackling the climate emergency at the heart of its new coalition agreement. It has stated starkly and correctly that, “the climate crisis endangers our livelihoods and threatens freedom, prosperity and security”. It then sets out its ambition to transform Germany into “a social, ecological and market economy”, which very neatly synthesises the political philosophies of the three coalition partners, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the business-friendly right-wing Liberals. The headline climate commitments include that, by 2030, the country will be producing 80 per cent of an expanded electricity...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis: Is the UK doing enough to meet its net-zero promises?

The UK’s pledge to slash carbon emissions by 78 per cent over the next 14 years will not be delivered unless more ambition action is taken, official climate advisers have warned.The target won praise after being submitted to the UN ahead of November’s Cop26 conference as part of the UK’s official climate plan.But the Committee on Climate Change, which advises the government, has said this week that ministers do not yet have the policies in place to ensure the promise does not get broken.“We need to walk the talk and urgently deliver actions in the Net Zero Strategy,” said John...
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

How satellites will help us tackle the climate crisis

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency reports that space has untapped potential to help address the climate crisis. According to ESA, climate change is the most urgent challenge faced by humankind – affecting every region, continent, and ocean on Earth. By continuously observing the Earth, satellites...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Labor’s 2030 climate target betters the Morrison government, but Australia must go much further, much faster

The Labor opposition has pledged to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 43% this decade based on 2005 levels, claiming the plan will create jobs, cut power bills, boost renewables and provide business certainty. Labor says the policy would create 604,000 jobs – mostly in regional areas – unlock A$52 billion in private sector investment in Australian industry, and cause electricity prices to fall by $275 per household by 2025. Announcing the policy on Friday, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the plan was backed by comprehensive modelling. He said Labor has produced a policy Australia can be proud of, while the...
JOBS
cvindependent.com

The Local Climate Crisis: Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Talks About His Takeaways From the U.N. Climate Change Conference

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, resulted in a “final communique,” signed by representatives of the 197 countries, on Saturday, Nov. 13. In the agreement, the nations pledged “to accelerate the fight against the climate crisis and to commit to tougher climate pledges,” according to CNBC.
COACHELLA, CA
earth.com

Eating less meat is better for animal welfare and environmental health

The food we choose to eat every day has impacts not only on our health, but also on the environment and the lives of countless animals. Each EU citizen consumes an annual average of 950 kilograms of food and drink, which is comparable to the weight of a small car. Globally, the production of food has many potential consequences for the world in which we live.
AGRICULTURE
Kitsap Sun

How average people will be the key to address climate change

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
citywatchla.com

This Is How Amazon Is Fueling the Climate Crisis

The once legendary fights over low-priced electrical items have moved online, and the fight is now between who has the fastest fingers and the fastest internet connection. Black Friday, however, continues to supercharge an already hyper-consumerist society and push us closer to climate breakdown. Extinction Rebellion (XR) decided to call out the major online retailer on its most profitable day by blocking fifteen fulfillment centers in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. The fulfillment centers blockaded account for 50% of Amazon deliveries in the UK. In all, more than thirty arrests were made as the environmental group brought attention to Amazon’s wasteful business practices, tax avoidance and worker exploitation.
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy