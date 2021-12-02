ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Anti-Fat Messages Can Be Bad for You, Villanova Professor Says

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSB0B_0dCBrYSq00
Janell L. Mensinger, associate professor at Villanova's M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing.Image via submitted photo.

Medical obsession over obesity can actually do more harm than good, according to research from Janell L. Mensinger, associate professor at Villanova University’s M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing.

Focusing on obesity and Body Mass Index measures can ultimately add pounds and lead to eating disorders, worse health and body dissatisfaction, writes Sandy Bauers for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The research was published in Psychosomatic Medicine.

Obesity implies there’s disease, but one-third of people classified obese have nothing wrong with them—no high blood pressure or cholesterol, she said.

At the same time, 25% of people with a “normal” BMI have problems that are overlooked, Mensinger said.

“Everyone thinks that if they lose weight, they are going to have long-term health gains,” she said. “We just don’t have the data.”

The 30 or more years of focusing on obesity has not brought long-term success in lowering BMI.

 “To tell a person they have a BMI that’s over the healthy range and not have a way to solve it is a really bad anti-obesity message,” she said.

A better approach is to decouple weight loss from health. Instead, talk to patients about their health behaviors and well-being.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about moving away from the war on obesity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Warrington Retiree Finds Spiritual-Social Connection in Unstructured Synagogue Havurah

Beverly Sher of Warrington (back right, waving) and the other members of the Unstructured Synagogue Havurah.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The concept of a havurah, an informal gathering of Jews for discussion, camaraderie, and support, has been described as a “synagogue without walls.” A local version, the Unstructured Synagogue Havurah, has survived for more than 50 years, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy