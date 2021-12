Last week, Bandai Namco unveiled the latest entry in its licensed Dragon Ball video game catalog, dubbed Dragon Ball: The Breakers. This new game surprised quite a few fans of the Dragon Ball titles, as rather than functioning as another fighting game or RPG, it features asymmetrical online gameplay in which seven survivors have to flee from a rampaging supervillain. As fun as this idea seemed, many still had questions over the specifics of the gameplay, as well as whether or not it would turn out any good. Thankfully, Bandai Namco just offered to provide answers to both of those questions, as they opened up closed beta testing registration and uploaded an extensive new gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO