First Confirmed Case of Omicron Variant Detected in the United States

 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa...

