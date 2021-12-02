ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

By FRANK JORDANS
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Merkel’s final message to Germans: ‘Get vaccinated’

Germany’s outgoing chancellor used her likely last weekly video message to the nation to urge her country to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports. “Get vaccinated, no matter whether it’s a first vaccination or a booster,” Merkel said according to the Associated Press. “Every vaccination helps.”. Nearly 69 percent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

German intelligence agency warns mandatory vaccinations will bolster anti-vaxxers

German intelligence agencies fear greater radicalisation of antivaxxers if countries push ahead with vaccine mandates. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), the German intelligence agency charged with monitoring threats on democratic order, has warned that any efforts to make vaccination mandatory will result in increased radicalisation among the anti-vaccination community.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Germany's Social Democrats back coalition agreement

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Members of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD), which narrowly won a federal election in September, voted on Saturday to back a coalition agreement with the Greens and Free Democrats that should allow the three-way alliance to take over next week. The coalition, the first at...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Reuters

Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of protesters marched through several northwest European cities on Saturday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions imposed amid a surge in infections. Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help turn the tide on a fourth wave of cases that she said had become "dramatic" in parts of the country. "We are in a very serious situation. In some parts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethics Committee#Berlin#Italy#Ap
techstartups.com

Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest covid restrictions on its unvaccinated citizens; Unvaccinated Germans ban from public life and not allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, movies, gyms, others

In a close reminder of what took place during Nazi Germany during Hitler’s rule, today, Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as German COVID-19 deaths passed 100,000 mark in the fourth wave of the virus. According to multiple media outlet reports, only people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Germany: incoming minister advises against Christmas travel

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. Federal and state leaders on Thursday announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, preventing them from entering nonessential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.
TRAVEL
104.1 WIKY

Belgium tightens curbs, but avoids lockdown as COVID cases peak

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium tightened its coronavirus restrictions for the third consecutive week on Friday to fight one of Europe’s worst spikes of COVID-19 cases, but stopped short of the strict curbs imposed in the neighbouring Netherlands or Austria. “We cannot allow the train of infection that is thundering through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
theeastcountygazette.com

Germany Locks Unvaccinated Population. Should America Follow the Suit?

“The condition in our nation is severe,” Ms. Merkel said journalists in Berlin, describing the actions as an “act of social solidarity.”. Unvaccinated people over Germany will quickly be eliminated from little shops, restaurants, festivities, and inspirational venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel declared on December 2. Parliament will view a complete...
HEALTH
Washington Post

Germany tightens rules that target the unvaccinated and mulls vaccine mandate amid covid spike

BERLIN — With coronavirus cases surging and Germany having identified several instances of the new omicron variant, the government is using added measures to target the unvaccinated — and debating whether vaccinations should become mandatory. Under rules announced Thursday, gatherings are limited to “one household” plus two other people, if...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Travel news – live: Switzerland removes quarantine for all travellers as Germany locks down unvaccinated

Switzerland is lifting its 10-day quarantine requirement for British travellers.The country imposed the measure on those entering from the UK, plus the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi, on 27 November in response to the threat of the omicron variant.But from tomorrow, officials have announced that all destinations will be removed from its quarantine list.Instead, international arrivals will face stricter testing rules, required to take a PCR or rapid antigen test between the fourth and seventh day after arrival, in addition to presenting a negative PCR upon entry. In other travel news, Germany has imposed a lockdown on all unvaccinated residents, with leaders in discussions about making vaccination mandatory by February.Follow the latest travel news below: Read More Can I travel to France from the UK? All the testing and entry rules you need to knowPCR tests for travel: The cheapest ways to buy onePCR tests and self-isolation: What are the new rules for travellers?
TRAVEL
The Independent

Germany's Social Democrats set to approve government deal

The center-left party of German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz is meeting Saturday to decide whether to approve a deal to form a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties — the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week.Scholz's Social Democrats narrowly won Germany s Sept. 26 election and launched negotiations with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats to form a governing coalition that hasn't been tried before at the federal level. They emerged with a deal on Nov. 24 after relatively quick negotiations.The three-way alliance aims to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up...
POLITICS
SFGate

Scholz's party approves deal for new German coalition govt

German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz's center-left party gave its overwhelming approval Saturday to forming a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties — the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week. Scholz's Social Democrats narrowly won Germany's Sept. 26 election and launched negotiations with the...
POLITICS
CNN

Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

Berlin (CNN) — Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy