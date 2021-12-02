ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of conservative Christian Daystar Television Network dies after contracting COVID

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after contracting the virus.

Daystar confirmed his death Tuesday.

Lamb’s relatives have spoken over the past month about his battle with the virus. His wife, Joni, said he had diabetes and was hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped.

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

Lamb and Daystar, which is based in Bedford, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have promoted views opposing COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions to stop the spread of the disease.

The network’s programs have featured vaccine skeptics and health care professionals who promote alternative COVID-19 treatments.

