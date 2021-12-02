Catch the 2021 SEC Championship game between Alabama, Georgia on CBS 42 Saturday
ATLANTA ( WIAT ) — The Crimson Tide head to Atlanta to take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship game and you will be able to watch it here on CBS 42 .
The Bulldogs are representing the SEC East while the Crimson Tide will be representing the SEC West for this weekend’s championship game. This will be a rematch of the thrilling 2018 championship game between that two that ended in a 35-28 OT win by the Crimson Tide.
For the fifth time, the SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The game will kick off at 3 p.m. Dec. 4.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 1