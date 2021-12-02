Catch the 2021 SEC Championship game between Alabama, Georgia on CBS 42 Saturday

ATLANTA ( WIAT ) — The Crimson Tide head to Atlanta to take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship game and you will be able to watch it here on CBS 42 .

The Bulldogs are representing the SEC East while the Crimson Tide will be representing the SEC West for this weekend’s championship game. This will be a rematch of the thrilling 2018 championship game between that two that ended in a 35-28 OT win by the Crimson Tide.

For the fifth time, the SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

