ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Catch the 2021 SEC Championship game between Alabama, Georgia on CBS 42 Saturday

By Peter Curi
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9ev2_0dCBqwPx00

ATLANTA ( WIAT ) — The Crimson Tide head to Atlanta to take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship game and you will be able to watch it here on CBS 42 .

The Bulldogs are representing the SEC East while the Crimson Tide will be representing the SEC West for this weekend’s championship game. This will be a rematch of the thrilling 2018 championship game between that two that ended in a 35-28 OT win by the Crimson Tide.

For the fifth time, the SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

SEC Championship marks first time Alabama has been the underdog since 2015

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be going into the SEC Championship against Georgia with something to prove. As of Thursday, the Georgia Bulldogs were a 6.5-point favorite against Alabama, who barely beat Auburn 24-22 in the Iron Bowl last weekend. Alabama’s only loss of the season was against Texas […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

A simple gift from Kerry Goode to Nolan Turner means the world

Many sports fans in the state of Alabama are aware of the the bond Kerry Goode had with the late Kevin Turner, two former Alabama players diagnosed with ALS. “Before I was diagnosed with ALS I was helping Kevin with his foundation,” Goode said. “Little did I know I was fighting for my own life […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 42

CBS 42

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy