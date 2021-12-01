ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hostage: Missing Celebrity (2021) [Korean]

thenetnaija.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a film premiere, a famous actor is kidnapped in the middle of Seoul. At first,...

www.thenetnaija.co

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Japanese Government will press ahead with relocation of US airbase in Okinawa

Tokyo [Japan], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government will not change its plans to relocate the United States Marine Corps Air Station Futenma (MCAS Futenma) in Okinawa, as the current location poses a threat to the base, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. MCAS Futenma is considered the...
POLITICS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: People Apparently Think Parker Schnabel Looks Very Similar to a ‘Star Wars’ Actor

Hey Outsiders, take a good long look at Gold Rush mine boss Parker Schnabel. Does he remind you of somebody? Yeah, we see it, too—Kylo Ren. For those of you who don’t know, Kylo Ren(Adam Driver) is an evil Jedi Padawan supreme leader who appeared in the most recent Star Wars flicks. And if you do a quick google search, you’ll notice that he is a near-exact replica of Parker Schnabel. Really, the only noticeable difference is their hair colors.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Seoul#Actor#Min#Korean
Punknews.org

Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions [EP] (2021)

Grade 2 were a bunch of snot nosed kids when they burst onto the scene in 2013, teenagers playing the type of classic punk that belonged to another era. While still young by most standards, with three full lengths and a handful of EPs under their belt, they’re now grizzled scene veterans. The Isle of Wight, UK trio was on quite a roll with the release of their Hellcat Records debut Graveyard Island in 2019. Like so many other bands, their momentum was threatened by the pandemic. Their response was Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions.
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

Dozens of tanks and hundreds of soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Matrix Resurrections’ to Open One Month Later in China

After getting the green light from local censors in late November, Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s The Matrix Resurrections has finally secured its official China release date. The film will open in the world’s largest theatrical market on Jan. 14, 2022. The Keanu Reeves-starring franchise revival rolls out domestically on Dec. 16 and hits most major theatrical markets throughout the Christmas corridor. But it also goes live on HBO Max in the U.S. on Dec. 22, making piracy a major concern for its China earnings. Disney’s Jungle Cruise opened in China in November many weeks after its Disney+ streaming release in the U.S. The movie ended up earning a paltry...
MOVIES
Reuters

U.S. embassy in Tokyo warns of 'suspected racial profiling' by Japanese police

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non-Japanese by Japanese police. Japan is a mostly ethnically homogeneous country where some people equate more immigrants with a rise in crime, although foreign labour is increasingly needed to make up for a declining and ageing population.
POLITICS
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy