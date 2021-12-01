Hostage: Missing Celebrity (2021) [Korean]

Grade 2 were a bunch of snot nosed kids when they burst onto the scene in 2013, teenagers playing the type of classic punk that belonged to another era. While still young by most standards, with three full lengths and a handful of EPs under their belt, they’re now grizzled scene veterans. The Isle of Wight, UK trio was on quite a roll with the release of their Hellcat Records debut Graveyard Island in 2019. Like so many other bands, their momentum was threatened by the pandemic. Their response was Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions.
