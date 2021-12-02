Prairieville man killed after motorcycle crashes into rear of pickup truck

GONZALES, La. (KLFY) — A Prairieville man is dead this morning after he failed to stop his motorcycle in time and crashed into the back of a pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

The 56-year-old motorcyclist has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of kin. While he was wearing an approved helmet, he died at the scene from his injuries.

LSP Troop A TFC Taylor Scrantz said troopers found that the motorcyclist was traveling south on La. 44 on a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster at around 5:30 a.m. this morning. The investigation has shown that he failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a 2010 GMC Sierra. The driver of the Sierra was buckled up and was not injured.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The investigation continues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.