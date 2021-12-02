ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville man killed after motorcycle crashes into rear of pickup truck

By Scott Lewis
 2 days ago

GONZALES, La. (KLFY) — A Prairieville man is dead this morning after he failed to stop his motorcycle in time and crashed into the back of a pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

The 56-year-old motorcyclist has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of kin. While he was wearing an approved helmet, he died at the scene from his injuries.

LSP Troop A TFC Taylor Scrantz said troopers found that the motorcyclist was traveling south on La. 44 on a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster at around 5:30 a.m. this morning. The investigation has shown that he failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a 2010 GMC Sierra. The driver of the Sierra was buckled up and was not injured.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The investigation continues.

