If storytelling was once confined to a single medium — a tale told, for instance, in the pages of a book — the past few decades have seen narratives spill into different platforms and media, spreading across everything from comic books to films to fan-created websites. Scholars such as Henry Jenkins called this “transmedia,” referring to the way a single fictional universe might expand into multiple formats in the digital age. Now, with the rise of virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), the transformative possibilities of these all-enveloping story worlds has only grown.

