US Stocks Climb In Early Trading On Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO