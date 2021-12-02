ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Climb In Early Trading On Wall Street

By IBT Contributor
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks climbed in the opening minutes of Thursday's trading...

Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
DailyFx

Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

This was a big week for stocks, with all three major U.S. indices falling as a couple of key risk factors took center-stage. While the Omicron variant carries a lot of unknowns, the Fed made a clear move towards more-hawkish policy this week, and with the unemployment rank sinking below the 4.5% marker for ‘maximum employment,’ the bank may be even closer to tighter policy in the effort of stemming inflation.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
Benzinga

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Ford, Zillow, Salesforce, Meta And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included Chinese electric vehicle makers and a big three automaker. An American social media giant and China's biggest online retailer were among the bearish calls seen. The major indexes closed lower on...
