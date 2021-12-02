ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Boeing lifts Dow at open after Omicron-led selloff

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Dow opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.21 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,076.25.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.31 points, or 0.18%, at 4,504.73, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.23 points, or 0.47%, to 15,181.82 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

This was a big week for stocks, with all three major U.S. indices falling as a couple of key risk factors took center-stage. While the Omicron variant carries a lot of unknowns, the Fed made a clear move towards more-hawkish policy this week, and with the unemployment rank sinking below the 4.5% marker for ‘maximum employment,’ the bank may be even closer to tighter policy in the effort of stemming inflation.
STOCKS
Reuters

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was 12% down at 0920 GMT at $47,495. It fell as low as $41,967.5 during the session, taking...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Ford, Zillow, Salesforce, Meta And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included Chinese electric vehicle makers and a big three automaker. An American social media giant and China's biggest online retailer were among the bearish calls seen. The major indexes closed lower on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Snapshot#Omicron#Dow#Planemaker Boeing
Motley Fool

3 Surprising Blue Chip Stocks That Are Down Over 20% From Their Highs

When great companies go on sale for short-term reasons, it’s usually a great time to buy. Kinder Morgan is one of the best dividend stocks on the market today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck After November Job Gains Fall Short

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Friday, after data showed job gains fell well short of estimates in November at time when concerns about the impact of Omicron on economic growth continue to dominate investor sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.76%, or 261...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 135-point fall

Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are retreating Friday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 135 points lower (-0.4%), as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares are down $8.59 (2.6%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have fallen $5.32, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing (BA) Visa (V) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dogs Of The Dow Hit December Sporting 2 To Buy

"The Dow [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration."– Dow Jones & Co. Foreword. While more than half this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks fall on Friday to cap tumultuous week of trading from new Covid variant threat

Stocks dropped on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market wrapped up a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.71 points to 34,580.08, dragged down by a 1.9% loss in Boeing. The Dow was down as much as 300 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% to 4,538.43. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.9% to 15,085.47. The major averages posted a losing week.
STOCKS
investing.com

Marvell, Ulta, Morgan Stanley Rise Premarket; DocuSign Slumps

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, December 3rd. Please refresh for updates. Didi Global (NYSE: DIDI ) ADRs fell 7.2% after the Chinese ride-hailing giant announced it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, just a few months after its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Mid-Cap, Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade Alongside the Bears

Large-caps are trying to maintain the company line. But elsewhere in the market, it’s not exactly the Roaring ’20s Version 2.0 these days. And when it comes to today’s most-shorted stocks, it’s time to combine the two for a winning trade. Entering Friday’s session and December is off to a...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: DocuSign, Didi, Nvidia, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. DocuSign — The software stock plunged 40% after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance that was lower than what analysts expected. DocuSign gave a range of $557 million to $563 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $573.8 million. Asana —...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq dives over 2% as tech stocks slide at end of volatile week

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Dec 3): Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumbling more than 2%, as mixed jobs data, uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the path of the Federal Reserve's policy tightening weighed. The S&P 500 technology index slid 1.9%, leading losses...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy