How I used tiny dots to get rid of blemishes before big events

By BestReviews, Bre Richey
 2 days ago

While I am blessed with relatively clear skin, I’m not immune to the occasional breakout, and I don’t know anyone who can claim otherwise. Acne doesn’t care about skin type or even age, as I can attest to since I’m already several decades into my life and still waiting for flawless skin.

Thankfully, the days of putting toothpaste on zits are long gone, replaced with more advanced and far less messy products, like Peach Out Acne Dots. Whether you have a big event coming up or just want to banish those pesky pimples faster, here’s everything you need to know about Peace Out Acne Dots .

What are Peace Out Acne Dots?

This breakthrough acne treatment comes in the form of tiny sticky dots that are placed on zits to minimize breakouts quickly. Combining salicylic acid and hydrocolloid polymer technology, this little dot not only helps extract impurities, but also guards against external elements by creating a barrier. This almost translucent acne patch also prevents premature pimple-popping.

How Peace Out Acne Dots work

While the salicylic acid fights the breakout directly, the hydrocolloid ensures a moist environment to promote quick healing and prevent scarring. That’s why these patches work faster than applying a topical cream to zits before going to bed.

After washing your face, place the sticky side of the dot on your blemish and keep it on for at least six hours or overnight. The blemish should be less swollen and less red after the treatment, thanks to aloe vera leaf extract and vitamin A. Depending on the particular pimple, you may need to use a second dot to bring the fluid to the surface; at other times, one treatment may be sufficient.

What you need to know before purchasing Peace Out Acne Dots

Since I work from home, I’ve been using the Peace Out Acne Dots during the day, which keeps me from picking my zits and ultimately making them worse. They’re so comfortable that I barely notice I have anything on my face, which is partly due to them sticking so well.

The slightly transparent color is a great match for my skin tone, and I can wear these acne dots even while on Zoom calls. However, they’re slightly too thick to be covered with makeup, so I can’t wear them out during the day.

If I apply Peace Out Acne Dots to my pimples early enough, I only need one treatment. After leaving the dot on for 6 to 8 hours, the pus is usually at the surface, and I can either wipe it away or gently squeeze out the fluid. The next day the blemish is completely gone without any marks or scarring.

This is a considerable improvement over the times when I pop a zit on my own, as it usually bleeds and leaves behind a swollen bump or redness that lasts for days and can’t even be covered by acne concealer .

At nearly $1 per dot, Peace Out Acne Dots are on the pricier side. For this reason, I would recommend them to those who experience the occasional breakout, while someone who regularly deals with acne might prefer an alternate treatment. However, I appreciated the quality ingredients, and that this product is vegan and cruelty-free.

Where to buy Peace Out Acne Dots

You can buy a pack of 20 Peace Out Acne Dots for $19, or a pack of 40 for $32.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Other products worth considering

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

With a translucent matte finish, this ultra-thin patch blends seamlessly into your skin so you’ll forget you’re wearing it. It also features a strong adhesive that stays put even if you move around in your sleep.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch

These pimple patches come in three sizes so that you can cover multiple blemishes simultaneously, regardless of size. They also help speed up the healing process.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

