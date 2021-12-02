ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

Listen: Local sleep apnea doctor on CPAP machine recall

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Morning Show
 3 days ago

Dr Joe Ojile of the Clayton Sleep Institute joined Marc Cox with an update on a recent recall of certain Phillips Respironics breathing assistance machines (CPAP).

"The recall has to do with the foam, that's sound baffling, and there have been recorded cases of the foam getting hard over time and flaking off and coming, could come into the tubing," says Ojile.

The FDA also included information about the recall.

According to the FDA release, "Earlier this year, Philips Respironics initiated a recall of certain ventilators, CPAP and BiPAP machines due to potential health risks related to polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam used in the devices. This particular foam may break down and can result in serious injury, which can be life-threatening, cause permanent impairment and require medical intervention to prevent permanent injury to users."

Initially, the FDA's guidance was for patients to stop use of the machines, they've updated that in the recent news release: "The FDA has reached this determination based on an overall benefit-risk assessment. At this time, the agency has determined that discontinuing use of one of these devices may be more harmful to a patient’s health and quality of life."

"There are solutions," Ojile says. The first is to register the CPAP machine on the Phillips website. In some cases, Phillips has been replacing old machines, free of charge, says Ojile.

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved.

