Energy Industry

OPEC and Russia will pump more oil in January despite price plunge

By Mark Thompson
CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (CNN Business) — Saudi Arabia, Russia and other leading oil producers have decided to stick with plans to increase supply in January despite a recent plunge in prices driven by fears of a new glut. The agreement was reached Thursday at a meeting of the Organization of the...

