Tyler Perry: Vows To Find Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife

Tyler Perry is going to use every resource to find the killer of Clarence Avant’s wife. This story is just so sad I’m glad Tyler Perry is stepping up and using his patform.

via People :

Perry shared images of Clarence and Jaqueline on Twitter while mourning the loss of the latter. Jacqueline was killed on Wednesday after she was shot in her Beverly Hills home, according to the Los Angeles Times. She was 81. Clarence is 90. ( LoveBScott )