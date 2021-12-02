Dear David

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My foster journey started when I was 28. My best friend from high school had fallen on hard times and I was asked by her to take care of her two sons who were 6 and 10 at the time. We will call them Shadow and Sidekick. They came to live with me, and just like that, I became a full-time parent. I was the fun-loving God Mom with whom these two boys spent almost every weekend. Our family dynamic suddenly changed and now I became their full-time mother figure. After about 3 months, I became terrified they would be sent to foster care, so my partner and I looked into what I needed to do to become an official foster parent for these two boys that I loved so much.

