Alabama State

Dear David

By David Carroll
 2 days ago

No doubt you’ve noticed that some newspaper columnists occasionally do a “From the Mailbag” column, serving up readers’ comments, questions, and corrections. I am one of those columnists. You might think this is a lazy way to fill space during a week in which I am not inspired to...

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
‘How come I’m this color and you’re brown?’ I’d always respond, ‘This is how God made us.’ Black or white, it didn’t matter. I was her mama.’: Selfless woman adopts 4 children from foster care

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My foster journey started when I was 28. My best friend from high school had fallen on hard times and I was asked by her to take care of her two sons who were 6 and 10 at the time. We will call them Shadow and Sidekick. They came to live with me, and just like that, I became a full-time parent. I was the fun-loving God Mom with whom these two boys spent almost every weekend. Our family dynamic suddenly changed and now I became their full-time mother figure. After about 3 months, I became terrified they would be sent to foster care, so my partner and I looked into what I needed to do to become an official foster parent for these two boys that I loved so much.
Alabama State
The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
My Turn: Racism is killing me every day

As a Black woman, I am twice as likely as a white person to die of COVID-19. I also have high blood pressure and asthma, two conditions that occur at higher rates in Black Americans. Those medical conditions contribute to my odds of having a fatal outcome if I contract COVID-19.
Accused Michigan gunman’s mom wrote letter to Trump praising his stance on gun rights

Accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s mother wrote an open letter to Donald Trump after the 2016 presidential election praising his support for gun rights. “As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions,” Jennifer Crumbley wrote in a blog post, according to the Daily Beast.
Fake video of child swearing at Jill Biden during book reading spreads like wildfire online

A video of a child yelling at First Lady Jill Biden to “shut the f**ck up” during a reading at the White House is spreading wildly online despite being determined to be fake. The edited video includes inserted audio of a child yelling the comment to make it appear as if it’s coming from off-camera. A full video of Dr Biden’s interaction with the young students doesn’t include the child’s comment.Dr Biden met with second-grade students from Malcolm Elementary School in Maryland on Monday, hosting a reading of a kids’ book the first lady has written along with her...
Mom of trans 5-year-old shares her unexpected parenthood story: 'Exactly who he was meant to be'

A young mom is sharing her experience of raising a trans five-year-old in the hopes of spreading awareness among other parents who might be scared to let their children be their truest selves. Speaking to Asbury Park Press, Emily Torrisi of Howell, New Jersey, explained that the kindergartener was assigned female at birth but identifies as male—something she and her husband, Alfio Torrisi, realized was completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years. While he loved playing with toy trucks as a one-year-old, by age two, EJ "started picking out boys' clothes." By the time he'd turned four years old, the youngster was telling sisters Saige and Cecelia, "I'm your brother."
Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Blame Game Fail”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Akoto Ofori-Atta discuss a Prudie letter: “Blame Game Fail”. Akoto Ofori-Atta: It’s funny because every time you send me the responses to choose from, I’m mostly like “ehh, don’t feel like talking about racism today, let’s go with some messy relationship drama instead.” I couldn’t ignore this one though, and it still has relationship drama, so let’s go!
