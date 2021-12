The Eagles look to steady the ship versus the lowly New York Jets. Here are a few numbers that you’ve probably seen once or twice this week. In 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles have appeared in 12 games and have five wins to show for it. Once their game versus the New York Jets wraps, they would have played in MetLife Stadium three times during the calendar year. The hope is this game results in a win, and if you believe in riding on the side of history, you’re in luck because here’s another number… eleven.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO