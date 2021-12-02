ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indian states offer TVs, fridges and smartphones as vaccine drive lags

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVA3l_0dCBnlYt00

Some state governments in India are offering gifts including television sets, smartphones, and washing machines to encourage people to get inoculated against Covid-19.

Even though the country’s vaccination drive had picked up pace following the emergence of the delta coronavirus variant, which caused a devastating second wave across the country, some regions are still lagging behind.

India has so far administered over 1.24 billion doses of anti-Covid vaccine, the federal health ministry said on Thursday when then the country detected its first two cases of the omicron variant in southern Karnataka state.

But to put this number in perspective, the country with a 1.4-billion population has fully vaccinated only 38 per cent of its adults. At least 80 per cent of the eligible population has received just one dose of a vaccine.

While initially India suffered from a shortage of production, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy in rural areas has slowed down the country’s vaccination rate.

The federal government had launched a door-to-door campaign to increase the pace of the vaccinate drive last month after the prime minister Narendra Modi conducted a review meeting with officials of 45 districts across 12 states.

The health ministry claimed the campaign had led to a significant 11.7 per cent increase in the number of those getting the second dose of a vaccine and was extended till the end of December.

At the state level, however, several governments are trying out unique ways to convince people to get jabbed.

State governments and civic bodies across India are offering unvaccinated citizens free cooking oil, mobile phones, televisions and even washing machines to get them inoculated.

Two civic bodies in the southwestern state of Maharashtra, which has one of the country’s lowest vaccination rates, are offering LED television sets, refrigerators and washing machines.

In the state’s Hingoli district, Ajay Kurwade, the municipal council’s chief officer, decided to organise a lucky draw on 27 December for the city’s residents who get vaccinated between 2-24 December.

“It has been decided to give an LED television set as the first prize in the lucky draw, followed by a washing machine, refrigerator, mixer grinder and five other prizes,” he told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Another civic body in Maharashtra, in the state’s Chandrapur district, had announced a “vaccination lottery” with similar lucrative prizes last month. Citizens who took their jabs from civic-run vaccination centres between 12-24 November would be eligible for the offer.

The civic body of Ahmedabad city in the western state of Gujarat announced on Wednesday that those getting vaccinated could enter a lucky draw that will give 25 people several prizes, including a smartphone worth Rs 60,000 (£600), a litre of edible cooking oil and additional gifts worth Rs 10,000 (£100).

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, ruling party legislator and the chief minister’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin had in June offered rice, edible oil, wheat and other condiments to the citizens of his constituency, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

Another lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh had announced a reward of Rs 1,000,000 (£10,000) in June for the first village in his constituency that gets a 100 per cent inoculation rate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

People urged to get booster shot as nearly 20 million top-up doses given across the UK

The government is urging people to come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab – when invited to do so – to increase protection levels as the UK enters the winter season.By the end of Sunday, it is expected that 20 million people will have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.As of 3 December, 51 million people across the UK had received a first dose of a vaccine, while 46.5 million had received two doses, and 19.8 million had received three doses.In light of the new omicron variant, the government has expanded its Covid-19 booster programme. All adults who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest covid restrictions on its unvaccinated citizens; Unvaccinated Germans ban from public life and not allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, movies, gyms, others

In a close reminder of what took place during Nazi Germany during Hitler’s rule, today, Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as German COVID-19 deaths passed 100,000 mark in the fourth wave of the virus. According to multiple media outlet reports, only people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first people to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. “What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Booking to open for accelerated booster jab rollout ‘no later than December 13’

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.But the booking service for the jabs is yet to be updated.In a letter from the health service released on Friday, it was revealed this would be updated to reflect the reduction of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Javid announces pre-departure tests for all travellers to England

Sajid Javid announced that pre-departure tests will be necessary for all travellers to UK, regardless of vaccination status. On Saturday (4 December) the Health Secretary gave a statement announcing that all international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure, in an attempt to fight the spread of the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

At-home Covid pill pilot ‘to be rolled out before Christmas’

Coronavirus patients will reportedly be offered the first at-home treatment for the virus by Christmas.Lagevrio, also known as molnupiravir, was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in a world-first last month.The MHRA said the drug is safe and effective in people with mild to moderate Covid who are at extra risk from the virus. Manufactured by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), the drug has been hailed as a “game-changer” by health secretary Sajid Javid.The health secretary is preparing to announce a national pilot of the anti-viral treatment to be rolled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Threatened by Omicron, EU states urged to test more as some lag

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s health commissioner has urged governments to boost efforts to detect coronavirus mutations, as some lag behind even as the new Omicron variant is detected around the bloc. The variant first found in southern Africa has now been identified in several European countries, but it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

WHO says measures against delta work for omicron variant too

World Health Organization officials in the Western Pacific say border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with the omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic. While a few regional countries are facing surges, COVID-19 cases and deaths in many others have decreased and plateaued, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr. Takeshi Kasai told reporters Friday in a virtual news conference broadcast from Manila Philippines. “Border control can delay the virus coming in and buy...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Fridges#Indian#Anti Covid#Omicron
The Independent

Extending the Covid vaccine to children would be a welcome development

The UK is ahead of France, Germany, Italy and Spain in rolling out its booster vaccinations for coronavirus, repeating the pattern when people began receiving their first dose a year ago. But the UK has been behind the international curve when it comes to vaccinating young children. An estimated 2.6...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Curious leopard enters classroom in India

A leopard was captured in the northern Indian city of Aligarh after it entered a school and attacked a student. The student, who suffered minor injuries, said he ran out of the classroom when he saw the animal hiding there. The five-year-old leopard was eventually tranquilised and captured after an...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Travel industry fury as Covid pre-departure tests return

The travel industry has reacted with fury after it was announced all passengers arriving in the UK will have to take a Covid pre-departure test amid fears about the spread of the Omicron variant.Ministers said it was intended to be a temporary measure following new data showing an increase in the number of cases of the new strain linked to foreign travel.The move, which will be introduced on Tuesday, was welcomed by Labour which has been pressing for the return of pre-departure tests since the variant was first identified in South Africa.But the party criticised the Government for not acting...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

What are the new Covid travel rules and why has Nigeria been added to red list?

Testing rules for travellers to the UK will revert largely to where they were months ago, the health secretary has said.Airlines, holiday firms and cruise and ferry lines are aghast at the latest government U-turn, just a week after the red list was revived and testing rules toughened.Sajid Javid has also extended the red list, requiring travellers returning from Nigeria who arrive after 4am on Monday 6 December to go into hotel quarantine at a cost of thousands of pounds. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?Just a week after toughening the rules on testing, the government...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel bans will do nothing to stop spread of omicron to UK, scientist warns

Travel bans and pre-departure tests will do nothing to stop the spread of omicron to the UK, according to a leading scientist from South Africa, where the new variant of coronavirus was first detected.And a member of the government’s Sage scientific advisory board said that measures announced on Saturday by Sajid Javid were “shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted”.Community transmission is already under way in the UK and can be expected to “drive the next wave” and see cases rise from hundreds to thousands, regardless of travel restrictions, said epidemiologist Prof Mark Woolhouse of the University...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Omicron variant has squandered UK’s progress in pandemic, top scientist warns

The discovery of the omicron Covid variant has shown the world is far from the end of the pandemic and is in fact “closer to the start”, one of Britain’s most senior scientific figures has warned. Sir Jeremy Farrar, who stepped down last year from the government’s scientific advisory group (Sage), was critical of the “lack of leadership” in tackling Covid and said that progress in combatting the disease was “being squandered” since the new variant emerged.Writing in the Observer, the director of the Wellcome Trust lamented vaccine inequity between rich and poorer nations and warned of the dangers of...
WORLD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy